Black Twitter came for Ivanka Trump’s head after she posted over the weekend that “Black History is American History.”
The White House adviser noted “that our nation is stronger, better, and wiser for the contributions of black people” throughout history. But folks quickly chimed in on her comments to shade her father, who many are convinced is pushing an alt-right agenda.
To back up this theory, many called out the Trump administration for its lack of black senior White House officials and recalled some of his divisive rhetoric, which seems to be shaped by white supremacist ideologies.
Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman even alleged in her book “Unhinged that “It had finally sunk in that the person I’d thought I’d known so well for so long was actually a racist. Using the N-word was not just the way he talks but, more disturbing, it was how he thought of me and African Americans as a whole,” she wrote in her memoir, per The Guardian.
Twitter users also pointed to Trump’s birther conspiracy that Barack Obama wasn’t born in the United States. Former First Lady Michelle Obama wrote in her memoir that she’ll never forgive him for promoting the bigoted conspiracy theory, per Yahoo.
Ivanka wasn’t the only Trump family member who had to be schooled after sharing what many considered to be an out of touch Black History Month tweet. First Lady Melania Trump also received backlash for a post that was dissected over several days.
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
One thought on “Ivanka Trump Slammed For Using Black History Month To ‘Launder Her Brand’”
Another STUPID TRUMP—
FYI-Ivanka, American History is WHITE-WASHED HISTORY.
BLACK HISTORY=THE TRUTH!!!!!!!!!