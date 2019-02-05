Ivanka Trump Slammed For Using Black History Month To ‘Launder Her Brand’

Black Twitter came for Ivanka Trump’s head after she posted over the weekend that “Black History is American History.”

The White House adviser noted “that our nation is stronger, better, and wiser for the contributions of black people” throughout history. But folks quickly chimed in on her comments to shade her father, who many are convinced is pushing an alt-right agenda.

To back up this theory, many called out the Trump administration for its lack of black senior White House officials and recalled some of his divisive rhetoric, which seems to be shaped by white supremacist ideologies.

As many have said ‘Black History is American History.’

To honor Black History Month, let’s remember that our nation is stronger, better, and wiser for the contributions of black people throughout this country’s history. #BlackHistoryMonth — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 3, 2019

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman even alleged in her book “Unhinged that “It had finally sunk in that the person I’d thought I’d known so well for so long was actually a racist. Using the N-word was not just the way he talks but, more disturbing, it was how he thought of me and African Americans as a whole,” she wrote in her memoir, per The Guardian.

Twitter users also pointed to Trump’s birther conspiracy that Barack Obama wasn’t born in the United States. Former First Lady Michelle Obama wrote in her memoir that she’ll never forgive him for promoting the bigoted conspiracy theory, per Yahoo.

Her dad and brother may be huge racists but that doesn’t mean that @IvankaTrump can’t use “black history month” as an opportunity to launder her brand. pic.twitter.com/J2RtRxZxQQ — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 3, 2019

Ivanka wasn’t the only Trump family member who had to be schooled after sharing what many considered to be an out of touch Black History Month tweet. First Lady Melania Trump also received backlash for a post that was dissected over several days.

February is #BlackHistoryMonth. Let us come together in celebration of our diversity to remember our past and look towards our future. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 1, 2019

