Rihanna’s Whole Family Just Ate Up Paris Fashion Week – Get The Style Details

There’s nothing we love more than seeing Rihanna in her baby bump fashion era. She serves looks with a motherly glow like no other.

Baby, the Bajan Princess is the standard because Rihanna’s Paris fashion is a masterclass in merging personal style, mommy magic, and high-fashion lewks. Let’s get into the details.

Rihanna & Baby Riot Steal The Show At The AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer Show

Our favorite style queen hit Paris Fashion Week Men’s 2025 to support her beau A$AP Rocky’s fashion line – and all eyes were glued on her. The “Diamonds” singer stepped out with their adorable toddler, Riot Rose, at the AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show. On June 27, she gave mommy-and-me style goals that we loved wearing a bold, striped button-up paired with a playful navy tennis skirt, gray knee-high socks, and lace-up white heels.

Ri completed the vibe with a vibrant yellow Dior tote that read, “Dracula,” long wavy black hair, and a popping pink gloss. Little Riot’s fit was just as show-stopping. He rocked a distressed Harley Davidson jean jacket, purple cargo pants, and baby Vans sneakers.

In other words, he looked every bit the superstar toddler. See front row video captures from WWD.

Rihanna Takes Her Baby Bump Paris Fashion Glow To Dior, A$AP Rocky Matches Her Fly

But this wasn’t Ri Ri’s first stop that day. Earlier, RiRi and Rocky had the fashion streets buzzing at Dior’s Homme Spring 2026 show.

Rihanna wore a crisp white blouse beneath a mint-green blazer and slouchy gray trousers, topped with a gorgeous patterned cape. With her signature shades, a messy updo, and luxe jewelry game, she effortlessly reminded us why she’s the undefeated maternity fashion champ.

Rocky kept things colorful and coordinated. The fashion icon, rapper, and designer rocked a powder blue button-up shirt and dark wash jeans. He added a playful touch with a red, green, and blue patterned Dior tie and carried a beige fringe bag.

See video of the couple’s arrival from Vogue.

Why We Are Obsessed With Rihanna & A$AP’s Fashion & Culture Dynasty

Rihanna may reign as the queen of maternity fashion – as every pregnancy has come with headline-making style moments – but what makes this era even more iconic is the stylish crew she shares it with. Rihanna’s Paris fashion moments hit differently.

With baby Riot Rose on her hip, her growing baby bump on full display, and A$AP Rocky by her side, Rihanna isn’t just setting the bar; she’s creating an entirely new fashion blueprint for Black celebrity families Everyone looked TF good from head to toe.

We’ve long looked to the Bad Gal for maternity slayage, but this family moment is giving triple threat. Between her partner ASAP Rocky’s fashion ventures, her own Fenty beauty and style dominance, and the way little Riot (and big brother RZA) are already serving tiny trendsetter energy, this is a fashion family to watch.

