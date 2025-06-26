10 Country African American Artists You Should Know

Black Music Month is a time to honor the rich tapestry of sounds and stories woven by Black artists across genres, including the soulful twang of country music. Country music is a very white, male-dominated space, but don’t be fooled by what’s in the spotlight; many black and brown faces with talent have made big strides laying the foundation of roots and rhythm for the genre.
DeFord Bailey started his career as a musician and writer in the 1920s and is considered the first African-American Country music star. Bailey was widely known for his harmonica playing and became one of the first artists to play on Nashville radio station WSM’s Grand Ole Opry. It is said that his face was often concealed to hide his skin color/ethnicity during these times of segregation. And then there’s Charlie Pride, who started off as a Negro League baseball player but switched careers becoming widely know as country music’s first black superstar. Pride had an amazing career, outselling powerhouse stars like Elvis and John Denver. Pride won many awards during his career but in 2000 he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
But we can’t talk about African American pioneers in country music without talking about the first commercially successful black woman in the genre, Linda Martell. Martell started her career singing gospel and R&B but soon found her way to country music where her career took off. In 1970 she appeared on many country shows, including the popular Hee Haw, and the Grand Ole Opry radio broadcast, becoming the first black woman to perform on the show.
From trailblazers like Charlie Pride and DeFord Bailey to modern icons like Mickey Guyton and Kane Brown, these 10 Black country artists have shattered barriers, redefined the genre, and left an indelible mark on music history. Their voices echo resilience, innovation, and a legacy worth celebrating.
1. Charlie Pride
Charley Pride stands as a monumental figure in country music, breaking barriers with his rich baritone voice and undeniable talent. Rising to fame in the 1960s, Pride became the genre’s first Black superstar, earning 29 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, including classics like “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’.” A trailblazer in every sense, he defied racial norms of the time, becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry and a 2000 inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
2. Linda Martell
Linda Martell blazed trails as the first Black woman to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in 1969, shattering barriers in country music with her soulful voice and undeniable talent. Her debut album, Color Me Country (1970), featured hits like “Color Him Father,” which climbed to No. 22 on the Billboard country charts. Despite facing immense challenges in a segregated industry, Martell’s groundbreaking career opened doors for future Black artists, leaving an indelible mark on country music history.
3. DeFord Bailey
DeFord Bailey, often hailed as the “Harmonica Wizard,” was a groundbreaking force in country music and the first Black performer to grace the Grand Ole Opry stage. Making his debut in 1927, Bailey captivated audiences with his masterful harmonica tunes like “Pan American Blues,” blending blues, folk, and country into a sound uniquely his own. A regular on the Opry until 1941, his influence paved the way for future generations, cementing his legacy as a true pioneer of the genre.
4. Ray Charles
Ray Charles, the legendary “Genius of Soul,” made groundbreaking strides in country music, proving his artistry knew no bounds. In 1962, he released the iconic album Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music, which redefined the genre by blending country classics with his soulful style. Hits like “I Can’t Stop Loving You” topped charts and introduced country music to a broader, more diverse audience. Charles’ fearless innovation bridged musical divides, cementing his legacy as a genre-defying pioneer.
5. Beyonce
Beyoncé, a global icon known for her genre-defying artistry, made a powerful foray into country music with her 2016 hit “Daddy Lessons” from the critically acclaimed album Lemonade. The song, a heartfelt nod to her Southern roots, showcased her versatility and earned her a nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 59th Grammy Awards. Beyoncé’s performance of the track alongside the Dixie Chicks at the 2016 CMA Awards sparred what Beyonce called racists treatment behind the scenes of the awards show. This ultimately pushed the singer to record a country album in order to reclaim the genre that is often whitewashed and stolen from black creatives.
Beyoncé’s groundbreaking strides in country music reached new heights with her 2024 album Cowboy Carter, earning her the coveted Album of the Year Grammy in 2025. Her electrifying performance at the “Beyoncé Bowl” on December 25, 2024, debuted tracks from the album, blending country and soul in a tribute to Black Southern culture. The Cowboy Carter Tour, launched in April 2025, captivated over a million fans across 32 stadium shows, cementing her legacy as a genre-defying icon
6. Darius Rucker
Darius Rucker, a trailblazer in country music, seamlessly transitioned from his rock roots as the lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish to a solo country career that redefined the genre. In 2008, his debut country album Learn to Live produced the chart-topping hit “Don’t Think I Don’t Think About It,” making him the first Black artist since Charley Pride to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Country chart. Rucker’s 2013 Grammy win for Best Country Solo Performance with “Wagon Wheel” solidified his place as a country music icon, blending heartfelt storytelling with his signature soulful voice.
7. Mickey Guyton
Mickey Guyton has become a powerful voice in country music, breaking barriers with her heartfelt lyrics and soaring vocals. In 2015, she made waves with her debut single “Better Than You Left Me,” which earned critical acclaim and charted on Billboard’s Country Airplay. Guyton’s 2020 anthem “Black Like Me” brought her Grammy recognition, making her the first Black female artist nominated for Best Country Solo Performance. In 2021, she released her debut album Remember Her Name, earning three more Grammy nominations and cementing her legacy as a modern-day trailblazer in the genre.
8. Kane Brown
Kane Brown has redefined modern country music with his genre-blending sound and trailblazing career. Rising to fame with his self-titled debut album in 2016, which included the Platinum-certified hit “What Ifs,” Brown quickly became a chart-topping sensation. In 2018, his album Experiment debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, a rare feat for a country artist. Known for breaking barriers, Brown became the first Black artist to win Video of the Year at the ACM Awards in 2021 for “Worldwide Beautiful,” solidifying his role as a transformative figure in country music.
9. Tanner Adell
Tanner Adell is a rising star in country music, blending her unique style of “pop country” with pop and hip-hop influences. Born in Lexington, Kentucky, and raised in California, Adell released her debut album Buckle Bunny in 2023, with its title track earning a spot on NPR’s Best Songs of the Year list. In 2024, she made history as the first female country artist to perform at the BET Awards, debuting her single “Cowboy Break My Heart.” That same year, she collaborated with Beyoncé on the Grammy-winning Cowboy Carter album, contributing to the track “Blackbiird.” With her genre-defying sound and powerful storytelling, Adell is quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with in country music
10. Shaboozey
Shaboozey, the Nigerian-American artist blending country, hip-hop, and Americana, has taken the music world by storm. His 2024 single “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for 19 weeks, tying the record for the longest-running No. 1 hit. Featured on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album, Shaboozey contributed to tracks like “Spaghettii,” earning him a Grammy nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance. With five Grammy nods in 2025, including Best New Artist and Song of the Year, Shaboozey’s genre-defying sound and storytelling have solidified his place as a rising star
