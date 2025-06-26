10 Country African American Artists You Should Know

Black Music Month is a time to honor the rich tapestry of sounds and stories woven by Black artists across genres, including the soulful twang of country music. Country music is a very white, male-dominated space, but don’t be fooled by what’s in the spotlight; many black and brown faces with talent have made big strides laying the foundation of roots and rhythm for the genre.

DeFord Bailey started his career as a musician and writer in the 1920s and is considered the first African-American Country music star. Bailey was widely known for his harmonica playing and became one of the first artists to play on Nashville radio station WSM’s Grand Ole Opry. It is said that his face was often concealed to hide his skin color/ethnicity during these times of segregation. And then there’s Charlie Pride, who started off as a Negro League baseball player but switched careers becoming widely know as country music’s first black superstar. Pride had an amazing career, outselling powerhouse stars like Elvis and John Denver. Pride won many awards during his career but in 2000 he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

But we can’t talk about African American pioneers in country music without talking about the first commercially successful black woman in the genre, Linda Martell. Martell started her career singing gospel and R&B but soon found her way to country music where her career took off. In 1970 she appeared on many country shows, including the popular Hee Haw, and the Grand Ole Opry radio broadcast, becoming the first black woman to perform on the show.

From trailblazers like Charlie Pride and DeFord Bailey to modern icons like Mickey Guyton and Kane Brown, these 10 Black country artists have shattered barriers, redefined the genre, and left an indelible mark on music history. Their voices echo resilience, innovation, and a legacy worth celebrating.

