Listen Live
Pop Culture

Nelly & Ashanti Talk Balancing It All, Postpartum & Viral Video

Ashanti Claps Back Against Unrealistic Expectations: ‘You Don’t Have To Snap Back The Moment You Step Out The Hospital’

We spoke to Nelly & Ashanti about how they navigate love, marriage, and parenthood on "Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together."

Published on June 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ashanti and Nelly Junket Interview
Source: Courtesy Of Talent / HelloBeautiful

Nelly and Ashanti have a love story that belongs in fairy tales. The couple dated for 11 years starting in 2003, then they broke up for 10, explored other options, and then got back together. And not only are they together, they’re married with a child. Their son KK is a few months old, and the couple are bringing their new life to Peacock on “Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together.” 

We spoke to the loving couple, who keep one another laughing as they talked about balancing marriage, parenthood, and career. Ashanti opened up about going through postpartum and the pressure of “snapping back.”


“It was a lot going through a lot of firsts in front of so many people,” Ashanti explained. “Becoming newlyweds and getting married and having a child and the postpartum body. I like to be in a bikini on an island, you know what I mean?” She added, “After having a baby, you go through those things as a woman, and I just feel like I wanted to inspire women that it’s OK, you don’t have to snap back the minute you step out of the hospital room.”

“Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together” peels back the veil on the beloved singer’s postpartum process, including her hitting the gym to get back into shape. Ashanti is doing it on her time. “I feel like there’s so much on women, you know, to look a certain way and step a certain way. For me, it’s just putting your focus into you and making sure you’re OK mentally and healthy because you have to be strong for your child.”

As for her husband, he was supportive of her during that most sensitive time”, she revealed, “He’s good, he’s being a little modest, but he’s very encouraging and has a very nice nurturing side.”

Catch “Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together” on Peacock, now.

SEE ALSO

Ashanti Claps Back Against Unrealistic Expectations: ‘You Don’t Have To Snap Back The Moment You Step Out The Hospital’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
News

10 Famous Figures Who Beat RICO Charges — Including Diddy

26 Items
Pop Culture

The Diddy Trial: In Pictures

Entertainment

“A Different World” Revival Begins Filming at Clark Atlanta University

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
56 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Sports

Randy Moss Returning To ESPN Ahead of NFL Season After Cancer Battle

8 Items
Entertainment

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist

In The Water At Idlewild
Travel

Historically Black Beaches Perfect for Your Summer Getaway

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close