B-Side Bangers: Michael Jackson

The world may never know a talent as great as Michael Jackson, the globally-recognized superstar that almost 20 years after his tragic death on June 25, 2009 is still considered the undisputed King Of Pop.

In the many years since we lost him, this week specifically has become an almost annual tribute to his memory where you’ll hear much of his classic hits on the radio and music videos being shared in clips across all social media platforms. It’s for that reason and so much more that we had to explore some of the deep cuts of his extensive career for our latest “B-Side Bangers.”

A musician like Michael Jackson transcends time, particular given his long trajectory in the game starting from the ripe age of six singing lead in The Jackson 5 well into those very last days as a 50-year-old man — he died a mere 18 days before his planned This Is It comeback tour was scheduled to begin. From the group to his solo work, there is just something truly amazing about the way MJ’s voice matures before our very eyes without ever losing that signature soothing tone that helped him evolve from an R&B prodigy into a worldwide icon. It might seem like an oxymoron to say “MJ deep cut” when every song he’s touched feels like gold — Thriller essentially is an album of number ones! — but there’s definitely a few rare gems and often overlooked classics in his catalogue.

Even in 2025, his musical imprint finds a way to continue through the recent success of MJ the Musical. Since opening in 2022, the Broadway show based on his life and greatest hits has grossed more than 265 million dollars, garnered multiple Tony Awards and the cast album even received a GRAMMY nomination for “Best Musical Theater Album.”

We will never forget Michael Jackson and the music he gave us for any and all occasions. As you remember the times with the rest of the world, enjoy these rarities that will hopefully make you hear The King Of Pop from a whole new perspective. Collaborations with The Notorious B.I.G. and Stevie Wonder? Scat-rapping over a rock-tinged Isley Brothers sample? The original reference song for “Thriller” with a whole new song title and chorus?! There was nothing MJ couldn’t do!

Does the King Of Pop have any songs you haven’t discovered yet? Peep our list below of “B-Side Bangers” by the late great Michael Jackson and find out:

“Wings Of My Love” (1972)

Album: Got to Be There



“Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool” (1972)

Album: Ben



“Euphoria” (1973)

Album: Music & Me





“Dear Michael” (1975)

Album: Forever, Michael

“Burn This Disco Out” (1979)

Album: Off The Wall

“Baby Be Mine” (1982)

Album: Thriller





“Melodie” (1984) [Recorded 1973]

Album: Farewell My Summer Love



“When I Come Of Age” (1986) [Recorded 1972 – 1973]

Album: Looking Back To Yesterday





“Just Good Friends” (feat. Stevie Wonder) [1987]

Album: Bad



“Why You Wanna Trip on Me” (1991)

Album: Dangerous





“This Time Around” (feat. The Notorious B.I.G.) [1995]

Album: HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I

“Superfly Sister” (1997)

Album: Blood on the Dance Floor: HIStory in the Mix





“Break Of Dawn” (2001)

Album: Invincible

“Shout” (2001)

Album: “Cry” CD-SINGLE





“For All Time” (2008) [Recorded 1990; Final mix in 2007]

Album: Thriller 25





“In Our Small Way” (2009) [Recorded 1971 – 1972]

Album: Hello World: The Motown Solo Collection

“Monster” (feat. 50 Cent) [2010; MJ vocals recorded in 2007]

Album: Michael





“I’m So Blue” (2012) (Recorded in 1986)

Album: Bad 25





“Blue Gangsta” (2014) (Recorded in 1998 – 1999)

Album: Xscape





“Starlight” (2022) (Original 1982 “Thriller” Demo — a.k.a. what could’ve been!)

Album: Thriller 40





