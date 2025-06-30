Kem Leaves Motown Records, Returns To Independent Roots

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Detroit R&B icon Kem has officially parted ways with Motown Records after a 23-year partnership, marking a significant shift in his career. The artist, known for his smooth sound and soulful hits, is returning to his independent roots by reviving his Kemistry Records label.

“Over the last three to five years, I’ve done a lot of internal soul-searching,” Kem told the Detroit Free Press. Reflecting on his life, career, and the evolving music industry, he decided it was time for a change. “The Motown I signed to and the Motown that exists now are not the same. That’s not a negative thing. But the industry has changed, and maybe I should change too.”

Kem’s departure leaves Motown Records without a signature Detroit artist for the first time in its 66-year history. The decision comes amid significant changes at the label, including the 2022 resignation of CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam. Kem described his choice as “instinctive,” following years of reflection that began during the pandemic.

Kemistry Records, which originally launched his career with the self-funded debut album Kemistry, will now serve as the platform for his future projects. The artist plans to own his master recordings and release music on his terms. “There are so many places for music to live today,” he said. “There’s no reason not to saturate the airwaves, be it streaming or radio, with what I consider to be great music.”

His first release under the revived label will be the single “Give My Love,” described as having a “Sade-esque vibe.” The track is set to drop in the coming weeks, coinciding with a two-night performance at Detroit’s Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre.

Kem expressed gratitude for his time at Motown, which provided creative freedom and resources. However, he’s excited to embrace the flexibility and equity of independent artistry. “This is an opportunity for me to put out music, to control my content, to move more freely and have more equity in myself,” he said. “Let me bring all of this home.”

