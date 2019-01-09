Black Twitter came for Marvin Sapp’s head this week and put him on blast for his continued support for controversial singer R. Kelly.
According to Rolling Out, Sapp has a new song coming out with Kelly and many online users are not here for it — most especially after watching the disturbing Lifetime documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly.”
Sapp claims he prayed about whether to release the song and decided to go forward with it.
Below is a sampling of the backlash he has received.
In related news, R. Kelly responded to Lifetime’s 3-day doc about his perversion by threatening legal action last week. He then dropped a new song called “Born to My Music” on Friday, and on Monday sources close to the singer teased on a Facebook page that a forthcoming website called SurvivingLies.com “will attempt to expose all of his accusers as liars as well as reveal their true motivations behind their allegations.”
The site posted a video that contradicted the allegations made by one of Kelly’s accusers and even shared text messages between him and an accuser who referred to him as “daddy.”
But several hours after it was posted, the page was taken down by Facebook, which issued a statement to TMZ saying, “The Page violated our Community Standards and has been removed. We do not tolerate bullying or sharing someone’s private contact information and take action on content that violates our policies as soon as we’re aware.”
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
2 thoughts on “Black Twitter Slams Marvin Sapp Over Relationship With R. Kelly”
The ENTIRE African American community gave R. Kelly a free pass to continue his molestation of underage young girls.
Funny, the shit that WE should SPEAK OUT on-WE seem to remain SILENT and act like IT ALL WILL SIMPLY JUST GO AWAY.
Whenever WE purchased R.Kelly’s CD’s, OUR Black radio stations continued to PLAY his music on the air–WE WERE CONDONING KELLY’S DEVIATE ACTIONS.
This POS NEEDS TO BE IN JAIL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I am interested