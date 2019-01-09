Black Twitter Slams Marvin Sapp Over Relationship With R. Kelly

Black Twitter came for Marvin Sapp’s head this week and put him on blast for his continued support for controversial singer R. Kelly.

According to Rolling Out, Sapp has a new song coming out with Kelly and many online users are not here for it — most especially after watching the disturbing Lifetime documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly.”

Sapp claims he prayed about whether to release the song and decided to go forward with it.

Below is a sampling of the backlash he has received.

Since @marvinsapp opts NOT to condemn serial rapists, I hope he realizes that many ppl will in turn, opt out of supporting HIS music as well. #MuteRKelly is not just a trend, it empowers Black women to act in accordance w/ our best interests. Poor decisions reap consequences… pic.twitter.com/s8QDMWw19M — Educate to Liberate LLC (@NefertariNkenge) January 6, 2019

Cancel the Christian artists who support R. Kelly like Marvin Sapp first before you come for anyone else. Fix your flock first. https://t.co/NzPB3XmpUA — Ma$e 🌬 Windy (@masewindy) January 9, 2019

Marvin Sapp has a song with Rape Kelly and I knew I ain’t liked his ass for a reason — Harley 🌻 (@songbreezie) January 8, 2019

In related news, R. Kelly responded to Lifetime’s 3-day doc about his perversion by threatening legal action last week. He then dropped a new song called “Born to My Music” on Friday, and on Monday sources close to the singer teased on a Facebook page that a forthcoming website called SurvivingLies.com “will attempt to expose all of his accusers as liars as well as reveal their true motivations behind their allegations.”

The site posted a video that contradicted the allegations made by one of Kelly’s accusers and even shared text messages between him and an accuser who referred to him as “daddy.”

But several hours after it was posted, the page was taken down by Facebook, which issued a statement to TMZ saying, “The Page violated our Community Standards and has been removed. We do not tolerate bullying or sharing someone’s private contact information and take action on content that violates our policies as soon as we’re aware.”

