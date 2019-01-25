CLOSE
News
HomeNewsNational News

Golden State Warriors Visit Former President Barack Obama

Leave a comment

(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Golden State Warriors spent about an hour with former President Barack Obama.

The meeting took place Thursday at Obama’s office in Washington before the defending NBA champs beat the Wizards 126-118.

Players and coach Steve Kerr were reluctant to talk about it.

A photo was posted on Instagram but has since been deleted.

Stephen Curry said he had no idea where the idea came from. All-Star forward Kevin Durant said it was amazing, and forward Draymond Green called it a “good private team meeting.”

The Warriors celebrated their 2015 NBA championship with Obama at the White House in 2016.

President Donald Trump tweeted that he withdrew a White House invitation to celebrate the team’s 2017 championship after Curry and some other players said they would not go.

Barack Obama Playing Golf Will Make Your Day
12 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Golden State Warriors , President Barack Obama , white house

One thought on “Golden State Warriors Visit Former President Barack Obama

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close