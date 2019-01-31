Celebrate Black History Month With Netflix’s Strong Black Leads

1. February 1- Free Rein: Valentine’s Day This Netflix original is about a girl named Zoe and her friends as they plan a ladies only Galantine’s Day adventure.

2. Feb 1st – Siempre bruja This Netflix Original follows 18 year-old Carmen, a Colombian slave and witch from the 17th century who, in a desperate attempt to save her loved one, travels in time to present day Cartagena.

3. Feb 8th– High Flying Bird In the midst of a pro basketball lockout, sports agent Ray Burke (André Holland) finds himself caught in the face-off between the league and the players. His career is on the line, but Ray is playing for higher stakes. With only 72 hours to pull off a daring plan, he outmaneuvers all the power-players as he uncovers a loophole that could change the game forever.

4. Feb. 8- Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History! This is a one hour comedic special when Hart plays himself and discusses the fascinating contributions of lesser known individuals from Black history. (Photo credit: Netflix Screenshot)

5. Feb 27th – USAs “Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie“ (Photo credit: Poetic Justice)