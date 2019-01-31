Celebrate Black History Month With Netflix’s Strong Black Leads

1. February 1- Free Rein: Valentine’s Day
This Netflix original is about a girl named Zoe and her friends as they plan a ladies only Galantine’s Day adventure.
2. Feb 1st – Siempre bruja
This Netflix Original follows 18 year-old Carmen, a Colombian slave and witch from the 17th century who, in a desperate attempt to save her loved one, travels in time to present day Cartagena.
3. Feb 8th– High Flying Bird
In the midst of a pro basketball lockout, sports agent Ray Burke (André Holland) finds himself caught in the face-off between the league and the players. His career is on the line, but Ray is playing for higher stakes. With only 72 hours to pull off a daring plan, he outmaneuvers all the power-players as he uncovers a loophole that could change the game forever.
4. Feb. 8- Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History!
This is a one hour comedic special when Hart plays himself and discusses the fascinating contributions of lesser known individuals from Black history. (Photo credit: Netflix Screenshot)
5. Feb 27th – USAs “Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie“
(Photo credit: Poetic Justice)
6. Feb 8th – ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke
A long form documentary series with in-depth stories about Sam Cooke, who was the most influential black musician of the Civil Rights Movement and advocated for the rights of black musicians, frustrating the white establishment. (AP Photo)