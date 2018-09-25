Watch Oprah Live It Up At Bey And Jay Concert

Obviously the Beyonce and Jay Z concert at the Rose Bowl over the weekend was the place to for regular folks and celebs alike.

Speaking of celebs, Oprah was definitely a standout, she couldn’t help herself from putting up the Roc-A-Fella sign ’cause she was feeling it’! Check her out above in the video.

The Kardashian clan was also out in full force for the “On The Run II” show at the Rose Bowl, noted TMZ . Also seen: Travis Scott and Larsa Pippen. Jesse Williams, Kevin O’Leary, Fat Joe, Big Sean, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and lots, lots more.

Oh yeah, the legendary Smokey Robinson was on the scene as well as Mariah Carey. Plus, there were tons of rappers who were no doubt influenced by Jigga.

We’re talking upwards of 60,000 people pacing the Rose Bowl both Saturday and Sunday. Somebody make a LOT cash.

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/AP)

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.