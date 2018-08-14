Beyonce And Jay Z Honor Aretha Franklin At Detroit Stop Of ‘OTR’

DETROIT (AP) — Queen Bey dedicated her performance with husband, Jay Z, to the Queen of Soul drawing a thunderous roar from Aretha Franklin’s hometown of Detroit.

The Detroit Free Press reports the moment came early in the show Monday night at Ford Field with Beyoncé saying, “We love you” and thanking the ailing 76-year-old for her “beautiful music.”

Opening the show, DJ Khaled got the crowd excited when he played one of Franklin’s biggest hits, “Respect.”

During his opening set for Beyonce and Jay-Z at @fordfield, @djkhaled shouts out Aretha Franklin. “Make some noise for Aretha Franklin!” he shouted, after spinning a snippet of “Respect” and sending his “love and prayers” to the ailing Queen of Soul. — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) August 14, 2018

A person close to Franklin, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, told The Associated Press on Monday that the singer is seriously ill. No more details were provided.

“Este show é dedicado à Aretha Franklin, nós te amamos e agradecemos por sua linda música. Nós estamos com você.” – Beyoncé ❤️ #OTRII #Detroit pic.twitter.com/ChHE044OJB — Beyoncé Access (@bkaccess) August 14, 2018

Fans and friends, including Mariah Carey and Missy Elliott, have offered prayers and well wishes to the iconic soul singer.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: