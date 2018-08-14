Entertainment
Beyonce And Jay Z Honor Aretha Franklin At Detroit Stop Of ‘OTR’

In this Aug. 26, 2017 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs in concert at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Queen Bey dedicated her performance with husband, Jay Z, to the Queen of Soul drawing a thunderous roar from Aretha Franklin’s hometown of Detroit.

The Detroit Free Press reports the moment came early in the show Monday night at Ford Field with Beyoncé saying, “We love you” and thanking the ailing 76-year-old for her “beautiful music.”

Opening the show, DJ Khaled got the crowd excited when he played one of Franklin’s biggest hits, “Respect.”

 

A person close to Franklin, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, told The Associated Press on Monday that the singer is seriously ill. No more details were provided.

 

Fans and friends, including Mariah Carey and Missy Elliott, have offered prayers and well wishes to the iconic soul singer.

