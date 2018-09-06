CLOSE
Life & Style
Home > Life & Style > Fashion, Hair & Beauty

Oprah Wears Ivy Park For October Cover Of ‘O’ Magazine

Leave a comment

Oprah Winfrey, 64, looks fresh-faced and youthful in a new ad for Beyonce’s Ivy Park Line. The media mogul posed for the October cover of O, The Oprah Magazine, in a shiny boxing robe with metallic eyeshadow to match!

The brand teased the cover in a behind-the-scenes shot of the famed talk show host on Instagram on Sept. 5. Captioning the photo: Our #Beyoncé approved October cover is here: #Oprah in @weareivypark,” we can’t stop from acknowledging Oprah’s slay!

 

According to Hollywood Life, folks are drawing comparisons to when Beyoncé did heavy promo for the brand in a similar-looking hoodie.

Shot by celebrity photographer Ruven Afanador, Winfrey’s photo shoot was not only a throwback to her youth, but to Beyoncé’s promotional video for the Ivy Park SS17 Campaign on Feb. 1, 2017. While Oprah opted for more glam — Beyoncé kept it au naturale.

So we gotta ask… Who Wore It Better?

According to the website, Ivy Park is an activewear brand co-founded by Beyoncé, made for women who want to look and feel at the top of their game.

PHOTO: PR Photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Beyonce , Ivy Park , Oprah magazine , Oprah Winfrey

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (08/18-08/24)
11 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close