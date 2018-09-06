Oprah Wears Ivy Park For October Cover Of ‘O’ Magazine

Oprah Winfrey, 64, looks fresh-faced and youthful in a new ad for Beyonce’s Ivy Park Line. The media mogul posed for the October cover of O, The Oprah Magazine, in a shiny boxing robe with metallic eyeshadow to match!
The brand teased the cover in a behind-the-scenes shot of the famed talk show host on Instagram on Sept. 5. Captioning the photo: Our #Beyoncé approved October cover is here: #Oprah in @weareivypark,” we can’t stop from acknowledging Oprah’s slay!
According to Hollywood Life, folks are drawing comparisons to when Beyoncé did heavy promo for the brand in a similar-looking hoodie.
Shot by celebrity photographer Ruven Afanador, Winfrey’s photo shoot was not only a throwback to her youth, but to Beyoncé’s promotional video for the Ivy Park SS17 Campaign on Feb. 1, 2017. While Oprah opted for more glam — Beyoncé kept it au naturale.
So we gotta ask… Who Wore It Better?
According to the website, Ivy Park is an activewear brand co-founded by Beyoncé, made for women who want to look and feel at the top of their game.
PHOTO: PR Photos
