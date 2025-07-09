Stephanie Mills Pens Open Letter To Essence Fest On Shortcomings

Source: @Latishamariee / Courtesy of Tre Media

R&B legend Stephanie Mills recently took to Instagram to share an open letter addressing the organizational shortcomings of the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture. Her candid feedback highlighted a series of production and logistical issues that she believes negatively impacted her performance and the overall artist experience.

Mills, who performed on the festival’s final night and attended the National Urban League Women In Harmony Awards Luncheon, expressed gratitude for the platform but did not shy away from pointing out the challenges she faced. She described the event as being plagued by “significant production issues,” which she said disrupted her performance and created a chaotic backstage environment.

In her letter, Mills criticized the festival’s scheduling and time management, calling them “severely lacking.” She noted that the disorganization backstage spilled over onto the stage, affecting the flow of the event and diminishing the quality of performances. She also highlighted persistent technical issues, which she deemed unacceptable for an event of Essence Festival’s stature.

Mills, who recently completed the first leg of The Queens Tour alongside Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, and Gladys Knight, emphasized the need for the festival’s organizers to take a hard look at this year’s failings. She urged them to address these issues to uphold the festival’s reputation as a prestigious cultural event.

RELATED: Mea Culpa For The Culture: Essence Fest Responds To Backlash For 2025 Changes & Concert Delays

Mills’ open letter comes amidst broader criticism of the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture. Attendees voiced frustrations over several changes and delays, including the introduction of costly “Super Lounges,” which were previously free, and significant scheduling issues. For instance, Lauryn Hill’s performance was delayed until 2 a.m., leaving the Superdome nearly empty by the time she finished at 4 a.m. These issues, coupled with backlash over corporate partnerships like Target, have sparked calls for the festival to address its organizational challenges and maintain its cultural integrity.

Her open letter serves as a call to action for the Essence Festival to improve its organizational standards, ensuring a better experience for both artists and attendees in the future.

Stephanie Mills Pens Open Letter To Essence Fest On Shortcomings was originally published on majicatl.com