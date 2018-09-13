LISTEN: Bobby Brown And Mariah Carey Drop New Music

King Bobby Brown is back with his first single in six years, “Like Bobby.”

The R&B icon enlisted collaborators Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Teddy Riley, who worked with Brown to create songs such as “Roni” and “Every Little Step,” as well as the album Don’t Be Cruel.

The cover art features a silhouette of Brown during his early years as a solo star.

“Like Bobby” starts out sounding like an early 2000s hit from the rapper Mystikal, full of growly energy that morphs to take into account modern pop trends. When Brown rap-sings over a brassy trap beat, he sounds defiant: “Everybody gonna talk about it, talk about it/ And I don’t really give a fuck about it, fuck about it/ ‘Cause in the end I gotta be real like Bobby B.”

The track comes a week after Brown’s two-part biopic “The Bobby Brown Story” aired on BET. According to reports, the movie garnered a combined total of 6.6 million viewers.

Mariah Carey also dropped a surprise new song.

On Thursday, the singer came with the first offering from her upcoming new album project. The single has an NSFW title: “GTFO.”

The tune which comes from collaborator Nineteen85 (Drake, Daniel Caesar) highlights her high, breathy vocals leading up to the chorus, which is not abbreviated in the lyrics, repots Variety.

“I wanted to give my fans and everyone a first listen that wasn’t so serious,” says Mariah. “I’ve had so much fun making this album, and I wanted the first moment to reflect that light-hearted spirit.”

Interesting, somewhat is that “GTFO” is the first official single from the album With You, which bears a much more SFW title and is due out Oct. 5. And no, we don’t have any more info on new the album, her first since 2014 and 15th overall.

