Fat Joe Disagrees With Eric Benet’s Comment That Rap Is Destroying Black People

Singer Eric Benet has some thoughts on rappers and White Supremacy that Fat Joe is just feeling. If you haven ‘t heard, the other day Benet post his thoughts on Instagram saying “rich and famous” rappers that glorify the darker sides of hip-hop are proxies to white supremacy.

Of course Fat Joe, being a high profile rapper, doesn’t take kindly to Benet’s assertion. He says Benet is putting too much thought into because at the end of the day, they’re just songs. Nothing more.

A TMZ photog caught up with the veteran New York MC on Monday in Bev Hills and asked if Joe had seen Eric’s hot take on certain rap serving a nefarious purpose. Check out his response above.

Benet’s IG message said rappers who promote killing black people, degrading black women, abusing drugs, materialization or living a low life are not artists … but actual agents of white supremacy — and are being used to destroy their own race.

As we said, Fat Joe couldn’t disagree more, saying rap music is just that … music. He says it’s often used for a variety of reasons, none of which he considers to be pushing white supremacists’ agenda.

Is Fat Joe wrong? Is Eric Benet right?

