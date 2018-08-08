Singer Eric Benet has some thoughts on rappers and White Supremacy that Fat Joe is just feeling. If you haven ‘t heard, the other day Benet post his thoughts on Instagram saying “rich and famous” rappers that glorify the darker sides of hip-hop are proxies to white supremacy.
Of course Fat Joe, being a high profile rapper, doesn’t take kindly to Benet’s assertion. He says Benet is putting too much thought into because at the end of the day, they’re just songs. Nothing more.
A TMZ photog caught up with the veteran New York MC on Monday in Bev Hills and asked if Joe had seen Eric’s hot take on certain rap serving a nefarious purpose. Check out his response above.
Benet’s IG message said rappers who promote killing black people, degrading black women, abusing drugs, materialization or living a low life are not artists … but actual agents of white supremacy — and are being used to destroy their own race.
As we said, Fat Joe couldn’t disagree more, saying rap music is just that … music. He says it’s often used for a variety of reasons, none of which he considers to be pushing white supremacists’ agenda.
Is Fat Joe wrong? Is Eric Benet right?
4 thoughts on “Fat Joe Disagrees With Eric Benet’s Comment That Rap Is Destroying Black People”
Negative/Women Bashing Rap Music has had an affect on the African American community.
Back in the day when there were far more FEMALE rappers in the game, i.e. MC Lyte, Queen Latifah, etc., the Rap music was light and more positive. It had a message.
Not so today. It seems as though artists of color have SOLD THEIR SOULS to the record company honchos who DON’T GIVE A SHIT ABOUT US in the first place.
Male rappers now seem to be INTIMIDATED by female rappers, therefore, you seldom hear
any female rappers anymore.
white folks KNOW HOW TO PLAY US AGAINST ONE ANOTHER. Rap Music/Hip Hop is just another example.
Eric Benet is correct, in addition rap music is also promoting emasculating the black male.
I don’t agree that it’s a white supremacy issue; again, this is an us issue…rap these days is a kick in the ass to all black people by other black people all in the name of money. I cannot and never will understand black people who listen to and celebrate that CRAP! Its not just music; its a self-hating anthem that too many os us accept as normal…add that too single parenthood, shootings and all other forms of disrespect we heap onto others of us and you have a perfect storm of a permanent, self-destructive underclass…please don’t tell me well white people listen to rap too…WHO GIVES a DAMN what they do…its unimportant and won’t save s! As long as too many of us keep focusing on and blaming the white man for all of our ills; we will continue a downward free fall to nothingness. There’s no way in hell ANY black person should be supporting our OWN tearing us down one rhyme at time…wake up folks; we are being destroyed from within…we don’t need any other races to destroy us…we are doing a bang up job on our own…thank you Eric Benet.
Thank You Eric Benet for taking a stand and saying what needed to be said. This music or entertainment is what is promoting the very violence that is plaguing the African American community. Crabs in a bucket, rapping about robbing and killing each other. Funny how they are not rapping about going to college or getting legitimate jobs or taking care of they kids. And not to mention the disgusting names they call African American women, they are making it ok or acceptable for women to be called hoes, thots and other degrading names. This music is destructive.