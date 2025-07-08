Janet Jackson and Maxwell Spark Romance Rumors

Janet Jackson and Maxwell sparked a social media frenzy and romance rumors when they pulled up looking coupled up at the 1500th performance of Cabaret. And we’re here for it!

The iconic musical’s major milestone drew a crowd of A-listers from around the world to watch history unfold. However, two audience members might have stolen the show before it even began. On Monday, Janet Jackson arrived at the famous Kit Kat Club in London with some elite arm candy: Maxwell.

We’ve seen the singers look friendly at events before, but the pair walking in holding hands made fans hope they have a little “Sumthin’ Sumthin'” romantic going on. The ultra-talented two stars didn’t exactly pack on PDA to hard-launch a love affair. Still, this musical match-up made a lovely pair, smiling ear-to-ear on their elated “Escapade.” Do the viral clips and pics give “date night?”

Janet was stunning in an oversized all-white suit, tailored to perfection, and her hair pulled into a sleek braided bun. Maxwell absolutely matched her chic in a crisp pinstripe suit with a striped shirt and tie, adding to the suspected couple aesthetic. We truly love to see it!

There’s no doubt that these gorgeous Grammy winners look even better together. Although the coupledom conjecture could be a stretch, fans hope they’ll at least make some beautiful music together. Since both hit-makers are still booked and busy decades into their careers, now is the perfect time for a duet.

Ms. Jackson (if you’re nasty) just recently announced additional tour dates in September for her Las Vegas Residency at the Resorts World Theater. She also made her first televised performance in 7 years at the American Music Awards in May. The queen didn’t miss a step or a beat while performing a medley of classics.

Meanwhile, Maxwell is fresh off the stage at Essence Fest in New Orleans. During 4th of July weekend, he was Fleur de Lis fine as he performed in traditional Second Line attire. Before that, the “Lifetime” star shut down the stage at the Roots Picnic.

It “Doesn’t Really Matter” if Janet and Maxwell are just hanging out as friends or if the “Alright” singer is the lady in his life. Fans are just happy to see two of our forever faves “Together Again.”

