Jesse Williams will direct a film about the mother of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old black boy who was lynched in 1955 after being accused of flirting with a white woman, reports Deadline.
The Grey’s Anatomy star drew some harsh criticism after promoting the film with memes that incorporated Nike’s new campaign with Colin Kaepernick … and the outrage forced him to pull the pics.
Jesse’s film about Emmett’s mother, Mamie Till, follows her fight for justice after her 14-year-old son was murdered in the South for allegedly whistling at a white woman.
Williams promoted the project by posting the pics below.
via TMZ:
The photos featured both Emmett, Mamie and others involved in the outcry following his death with Nike’s new Kaep-led tagline, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.” He also teased his new flick with “TiLL Coming Soon.”
But folks were not amused by Jesse trying to make sense of the two subjects merged together, and he was quickly hit with a wave of backlash.
One Twitter user noted: “Jesse Williams posted that photo of Mamie Till with the Kaepernick quote like she made a choice to sacrifice her son to uh… murder.”
Jesse eventually removed all but one meme … the one of Emmett’s uncle pointing out the white men who killed him in court.
Check out the BEFORE meme above compared to the AFTER meme below.
Do you think folks went in too hard on Jesse?
One thought on “Outrage Over Jesse Williams Turning Emmett Till’s Mother Into A Nike Slogan To Promote Movie”
While I applaud Jesse for making this much needed film about the life/death of Emmett Till in the summer of 1955-I think Jesse may have gone too far.
Just do the movie-IF IT IS DONE RIGHT-IT WILL SPEAK FOR ITSELF!!!!!!!!!!!
I am looking forward to this film about Emmett Till.