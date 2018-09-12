Travis Scott‘s already having one of the greatest years in Houston rap history with Astroworld, his connection to NBA 2K19 and more. Some Texas schools have already attempted to use some of Scott’s logos for their graduation march and well and one Houston-area high school may get their wish.

Scott responded back to one Dwight D. Eisenhower High School student on Wednesday who had a mock image of a shirt design featuring Scott’s “Watch” cover art. Scott replied, “Ill just design them for u guys and send a box thru how about that.”

The student who tweeted Scott originally, Sandra Vasquez was in shock. “We were shook,” Vasquez said. “We love Travis and all he does for Houston.”

@trvisXX Can you please grant us permission to use your cover for our senior shirts for our graduating class of 2019 in Houston, Tx @ Eisenhower High School? pic.twitter.com/RmQCb9PvvA — sandra (@sandraamv11) September 12, 2018

Ill just design them for u guys and send a box thru how about that. ? https://t.co/R6On3lfHlR — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) September 12, 2018

Travis Scott Wants To Design Senior Shirts For Houston-Area High School was originally published on theboxhouston.com

