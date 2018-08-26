Entertainment
Drunk Fan Hops On OTR Stage With Beyonce and Jay Z, Dancers Handle It

*Saturday night in Atlanta things got real, real interesting at the end of Beyoncé and Jay Z‘s performance on their “On the Run II” tour. Some random person (who hasn’t been identified as of this posting) ran on the stage as Bey and Jay were walking off.

As you can see, dude just ran right on stage from the audience and at first it appeared that everyone was confused, but when he got closer to the backstage entry point, the dancers on stage swarmed him.

Apparently the intruder didn’t get too close to Beyoncé and Jay Z and wound up getting tackled instead. In fact, if we din’t know better, it seems like he got a nice beatdown as his reward for being a bad boy. In any event, here are some other angles:

 

 

Now, here’s some really good news. Via Instagram, Beyoncé’s publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, confirmed that her client and Jay Z are OK and will be ready for their second show in Atlanta Sunday night.

“Beyonce and JAY-Z on stage tonight in Atlanta. Thank you to all the fans for your concern,” she wrote. “They are fine and looking forward to the show tomorrow.

In other news, according to Billboard, Mr. and Mrs. Carter’s “on the Run II” tour has earned over $150 million so far, landing them in the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot Tours list. They lead other artists currently touring like Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, and Bruno Mars.

And the money will keep coming as they still have a month and a half left on the road. Billboard estimates they’ll have at least $250 million in the bank by the end of the tour.

