Not So Fast: Cardi Seemingly Shuts Down Stefon Diggs Breakup Rumors With Workout Video

On July 7, Cardi B sent the internet into speculation mode after eagle-eyed fans noticed that the rapper had swiped photos of her new boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, clean from her Instagram account, instantly sparking breakup rumors. While the reason is unclear, love isn’t lost for the 32-year-old Grammy-winner and her NFL boo.

As theories spiraled on social media, Cardi took to Instagram on July 8 to set the record straight. The mother of three reposted a video that captured her and the 31-year-old New England Patriots star working out together during an intense off-season training session in Europe, according to USA Today. Taken from Diggs’ recent YouTube vlog titled “Mental Reset,” the fun clip showed Cardi getting in a few chest flys with a resistance rope. Diggs cheered the Bronx native on from behind, shouting “Okay, okay!” as she hit a few reps.

A source claimed the breakup rumors were false.

A source close to the couple also called the breakup rumors a flat-out lie. During an interview with TMZ, the insider claimed that Cardi and Diggs haven’t officially called it quits, despite the “Bodak Yellow” rapper scrubbing all traces of their relationship from her Instagram. So, no cause for concern just yet.

Rumors of the duo’s romance began swirling in February, several months after Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in August 2024. The two were spotted together throughout the spring, including a high-profile outing at a Knicks playoff game in Madison Square Garden. They made their relationship Instagram-official in June.

As previously reported, the adorable lovebirds’ romance reached new and luxurious heights on June 24, when Cardi revealed that the NFL athlete had rented a full-blown castle for them to stay in as they traveled abroad in France.

“Why this man got us staying in a castle? I’m talking about a real castle,” the femcee told fans, panning the camera to show a massive brick castle in the background. “Look at this. This is a real f—— castle!” The musician revealed that the wide receiver rented the lavish property after she mentioned she never had a chance to visit the Palace of Versailles while in Europe. Diggs didn’t disappoint. The stunning estate featured a luxurious swimming pool, soaring arched ceilings with medieval-inspired details, and a massive dining room with a table big enough to seat over 15 guests. Total fairytale vibes.

What do you think about Cardi dumping photos of Diggs off her Instagram? Is she preventing an Invasion Of Privacy, or is it a “Warning Shot” that a breakup is imminent?

