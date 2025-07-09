Syd Returns With Intimate Single “Die For This”

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Syd. Is. Back.

The genre-blurring singer, songwriter, and producer just released her first solo track in three years, “Die For This,” a delicate preview of her upcoming EP. The song premiered on a Monday, July 7th, as BBC Radio 1’s “Hottest Record in the World”. The record is out now on all streaming platforms.

Best known as the lead singer of The Internet and original member of the underrated rap group Odd Future, Syd delivers her signature softness on this new track. “Die For This” finds her pledging devotion in the kind of stripped-down, late-night R&B that has become her calling.

It’s a strong return for Syd, who hasn’t dropped any new solo material since 2022’s Broken Hearts Club. That same year, she reflected on her growth as a vocalist and songwriter, saying:

“I’ve always thought I have a cool voice, a pretty voice. But singing was the last thing I started doing… I’m just now starting to feel like, ‘Okay, yeah, I do this.’”

Since her last album, Syd has remained in creative motion. She co-wrote Beyoncé’s Renaissance cut “Plastic Off the Sofa,” earning a Grammy win for Best Traditional R&B Performance.

This summer, Syd will support Billie Eilish on her U.K. tour, then join Reneé Rapp for a run of U.S. dates in the fall.

Listen to “Die For This” here!





