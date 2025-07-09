Barbz vs. Billionaire: Nicki Minaj Claims Jay-Z Owes Her $200 Million–“Call Me To Settle This Karmic Debt’

Nicki Minaj is taking her feud with Jay-Z to another level, blasting the billionaire for allegedly owing her what she says is hundreds of millions of dollars.

The rapper has been shading the Roc Nation founder for weeks, and on Tuesday, July 8, Minaj escalated her recent claims that Jay-Z owed her millions of dollars for her stake in Tidal.

When Hov launched the music streaming platform back in 2015, fifteen artists–including Nicki, Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Ye–were gifted three percent Tidal equity, worth $56 million at the time, per Complex. In 2021, Tidal was sold to Square for $302 million, with Minaj and the other celebrity owners reportedly keeping their stake after the sale.

Now the rapper is saying that she was offered $1 million for her share of the company, not the approximately $9 million that she would be owed if the company was valued at the price of the Square sale. Because of this, Nicki is publicly blasting Jay-Z for allegedly owing her an amount that nears the entire price of the sale.

“We’ve calculated about 100-200MM so far,” she wrote on X. “#JayZ call me to settle this karmic debt. It’s only collecting more interest.”

She added, “And anyone still calling him Hov will answer to God for the blasphemy.”

Minaj went on to repost Barbz who backed her claims, going on to say that she’d use the money she claims is owed to her “to send some of my Barbz to college, pay their school fees & student loans via my #StudentOfTheGame charity.”

Nicki went on to direct further criticism at Roc Nation as a whole when she called out CEO Desiree Perez, sharing a screenshot of a video that accused Perez of abusing her own daughter, Demoree. The clip alleges that Perez held her daughter against her will and physically assaulted her, claims that have not been verified, according to Vibe.

She went on to blast Jay-Z for hiring a CEO that’s not Black, tweeting, “Isn’t this the lady being accused by her daughter of being racist against black ppl #JayZ?!?!!!! There was no black woman smart enough to be the CEO of your company?!?”

She went on to address Jay and “Desirat” personally, saying they ruined hiphop, football, basketball, touring, Instagram, and Twitter, adding, “All of this is alleged & for entertainment purposes only.”

While Nicki’s rants are going up on X now, she started her rampage on Instagram, which she now claims to be locked out of. After sharing multiple posts slamming Jay-Z, Roc Nation, and Megan Thee Stallion, Minaj claimed on X: “Barbz it looks like I’ve been locked out of my Instagram.”

While she doesn’t say it explicitly, Nicki seems to be implying that Jay-Z had something to do with locking her out of Instagram, which is her reasoning for saying he and Roc Nation ruined the platform. It’s unclear how long her alleged ban will last, but until then, it doesn’t seem like her tweeting is slowing down anytime soon.

