Childish Gambino’s Video For ‘Feels Like Summer’ Shows A Crying Kanye [Video]

If you’re a fan of Childish Gambino (Donald Glover), you’ll be thrilled to know that he has released a video for his hit single, Feels Like Summer. The animated production features (cartoon) appearances from Nicki Minaj, Drake, Kanye West, Michelle Obama and more.

As Complex notes, the video shows Gambino walking through a neighborhood surrounded by various entertainers, including Drake chasing Future on a bicycle, Migos playing basketball, Travis Scott and Nicki Minaj playing together (and Nicki becoming visibly upset), J. Cole watering the lawn (and other rappers), 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’ smoking in a car, Kanye West wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and being embraced by Michelle Obama, Gucci Mane relaxing, and more.

Chance the Rapper, Jaden Smith, Birdman, Lil Uzi Vert, Snoop Dogg, Lil Yachty, Lil Pump, and more are also seen within the video at different points.

TMZ thinks the highlight of the video is Kanye West, wearing his MAGA hat as he breaks down and cries a river of tears. It’s unclear if Childish Gambino is suggesting Ye has remorse over his support for Trump, but that’s the way it seems. And then there’s Michelle’s hug-from-behind. What does that mean?!

Kanye went on the WGCI Morning Show this past week to explain his TMZ Live comment, that “slavery sounds like a choice.” He kinda, sorta clarified that he meant it would have been a choice for him. However, not surprisingly, a lot of people on social media weren’t buying it.

In any event, the animated video was directed by Glover, Ivan Dixon and Greg Sharp. Visual artist Justin Richburg worked on the design for the characters, and had his art featured in the Teddy Perkins episode of Atlanta Robbin’ Season.

