Drake Brings His Saltiness Across The Pond, Takes Shots At LeBron James & Claims The Best Lyricists In The World Are From The UK

Kendrick Lamar and LeBron James have really hurt this man’s feelings. Drake is still salty following his battle with the West Coast rapper, and his “friends” ultimately abandoning him, and he let fans during his headlining Wireless Festival act know all about it.

The 6 God isn’t done taking jabs at his perceived enemies, taking shots at them during his three nights headlining the Wireless Festival in the UK.

The Hate For Kendrick Lamar Is Everlasting

During his performance on night two of the festival, Drake told the crowd to “name another artist” who can “clash” with him, leading to a “f*** Kendrick” chant breaking out.

Drake was all for it, responding to the moment, “You know what, Chubbs… Grab me a shot. I’ll drink to that.”

The pettiness didn’t end there. The “Started From The Bottom” rapper then shifted his attention to LeBron James, changing the lyrics in his song “Nonstop” rapping, “How I go from 6 to 23 but not LeBron.”

The jab at James comes after fans noticed that Drake covered up his tattoo of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar when he was a young hooper at Fighting Irish St. Vincent St. Mary jersey with a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tat with number two Thunder jersey above it.

SGA, a Toronto native, is coming off an exceptional year, winning the league MVP award and leading his Oklahoma City Thunder to their first NBA championship, where he also earned NBA Finals MVP.

Oh, and he was just recently announced as the cover athlete for NBA 2K26, and now he can add the honor of living on Drake’s arm forever, unless he decides to hop on stage with one of Drizzy’s enemies or use a Kendrick Lamar song in an IG Story post.

Drake’s pettiness didn’t stop there.

Drake Claims UK Rappers Are Superior Lyricists

The Canadian Hip-Hop star took a moment out of his set to address the UK vs US rappers debate created by Skepta, declaring that rappers from across the pond have better bars than their American counterparts.

“The best lyricists in the world — mark my words — I don’t care what nobody says,” Drake said, using the moment as a segue to bring out Skepta as one of his many surprise guests. “Nobody can out rap London — nobody. No disrespect to America. No disrespect to my country. But, nobody can out rap London rappers. This is the best, this is the highest level. This is what I aspire to be.”

Okay, Drake, whatever you say.

Drake’s comments come after Skepta took aim at Joyner Lucas in his diss track “Friendly Fire.” Lucas was one of the first artists stateside to accept Skepta’s challenge.

Folks on X, formerly Twitter, have been reacting to Drake’s continued elevated saltiness; you can see those reactions in the gallery below.

Drake Brings His Saltiness Across The Pond, Takes Shots At LeBron James & Claims The Best Lyricists In The World Are From The UK was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Welp 2. Sure does seem like it. 3. There’s always a bar 4. Yup 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15.