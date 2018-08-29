21 Black Women Slaying Wigs Made By Nicki Minaj’s New Hairstylist Arrogant Tae

Posted 13 hours ago

1. Meet Nicki Minaj’s New Wig Slayer Arrogant Tae

Nicki Minaj recently adopted a new hair stylist Arrogant Tae into her glam squad fold. But, if you’re a hair lover like we are, you are already familiar with his work. He’s been slaying wigs and weaves on your favorite celebs for years. From Teyana Taylor to Dream Doll and other entertainment socialites, here’s his most realistic wigs.

2.

Hair by me on my lil baby ❤️ @amourjayda

A post shared by arrogant_tae123 (@arrogant_tae123) on

3. Sza

Ever met someone with the sweetest/dopest spirit ever ❤️ love you @sza

A post shared by arrogant_tae123 (@arrogant_tae123) on

4.

Full lace wig ponytail installment by on my lefty @woewoe_

A post shared by arrogant_tae123 (@arrogant_tae123) on

5.

Full lace wig installment❤️ by me

A post shared by arrogant_tae123 (@arrogant_tae123) on

6.

7.

Wig installment by me on @therealkylesister ❤️

A post shared by arrogant_tae123 (@arrogant_tae123) on

8.

9.

Wig n color installment by me💜 wig @prettyhairweave

A post shared by arrogant_tae123 (@arrogant_tae123) on

10.

It was time to bring the blue back it’s been too long 👅💙 @therealkylesister

A post shared by arrogant_tae123 (@arrogant_tae123) on

11.

Hair by me on my lil baby @amourjayda ❤️

A post shared by arrogant_tae123 (@arrogant_tae123) on

12.

Wig installment by me still in tack ❤️ @amourjayda braids by @easybreezie

A post shared by arrogant_tae123 (@arrogant_tae123) on

13.

Full lace wig installment cut n styled by me ❤️

A post shared by arrogant_tae123 (@arrogant_tae123) on

14.

15.

16.

17.

Could u believe this is a wig on @teyanataylor ❤️ I killed this

A post shared by arrogant_tae123 (@arrogant_tae123) on

18.

Ayeeee is that a leave out ???? 👅👅👅 @amourjayda

A post shared by arrogant_tae123 (@arrogant_tae123) on

19.

20.

Just wanna lick on that butterfly @alexisskyy_ 🦋

A post shared by arrogant_tae123 (@arrogant_tae123) on

21.

Isn’t my lil sister so beautiful ❤️ hair by me @maia.aniya_

A post shared by arrogant_tae123 (@arrogant_tae123) on

