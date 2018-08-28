11-year-old heart transplant patient Sofia Sanchez asked for two things for her birthday, a visit from Drake and a new heart. Both of her wishes came true.
Earlier this month Drake surprised her with a visit after seeing a video of her doing the In My Feelings Challenge in a hospital hallway. The two took photos and sang some of his hits together.
Sunday a video started circulating online of the moment Sofia was told she’d be getting a transplant, “I’m getting a heart, Mom? Oh my God!” she exclaimed.
Surgeons performed the transplant on her on Monday at Chicago’s Lurie Children’s Hospital. Cardiovascular surgeon Carl Backer tells WLS-TV that Sofia’s 12-hour surgery went extremely well, although the first 48 hours after are critical.
One thought on “11-Year-Old Girl Gets Heart Transplant After Visit By Drake”
Prayers for this Little One.