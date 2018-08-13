CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Issa Rae, Childish Gambino Part Of Rihanna’s Diamond Ball

Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) — Issa Rae will host Rihanna’s fourth annual Diamond Ball next month, and Childish Gambino will perform.

Rihanna’s black-tie event will take place Sept. 13 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans will receive the 2018 Diamond Ball Award.

The gala will benefit Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation, which promotes education and arts globally and assists emergency response programs.

Rae, the creator and writer behind the HBO hit Insecure, earned an Emmy nomination for her leading role in the show. Grammy-winning Childish Gambino, also known as Emmy-winning actor Donald Glover, has hits like “This Is America” and Redbone.

Beyonce, Jay-Z and Leonardo DiCaprio attended last year’s Diamond Ball, which raised $5 million, was hosted by Dave Chappelle and featured performances by Kendrick Lamar and Calvin Harris.

Rihanna Was A Golden Goddess At Her Street Dedication Ceremony In Barbados
11 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

childish gambino , Issa Rae , Rihanna , Rihanna's Diamond Ball

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close