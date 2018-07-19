Chance The Rapper Buys Chicagoist Website, He Reveals In 1 Of 4 New Singles

Chance the Rapper is the proud new owner of a local news site that covers his Chicago hometown.
He announced the deal to buy Chicagoist.com, which has been on hold since November 2017, in one of his four new tracks released at midnight ET Wednesday. In the song, I Might Need Security, he explains the purchase.
“I bought the Chicagoist just to run you racist b**ches outta business,” Chance says in the song, which includes a backing-vocal loop throughout that repeats “f— you.”
Chicagoist.com has not published in eight months because owner Joe Ricketts, the billionaire founder of TD Ameritrade, shut down the site (along with Gothamist, DNAinfo and others) after the sites’ staffers voted to join the Writers Guild of America East as their collective-bargaining rep, according to Variety.
In a statement, Chance the Rapper said, “I’m extremely excited to be continuing the work of the Chicagoist, an integral local platform for Chicago news, events and entertainment… I look forward to relaunching it and bringing the people of Chicago an independent media outlet focused on amplifying diverse voices and content.”
Listen to Chance the Rapper’s I Might Need Security below: (explicit lyrics)
