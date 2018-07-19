Chance the Rapper is the proud new owner of a local news site that covers his Chicago hometown.

He announced the deal to buy Chicagoist.com, which has been on hold since November 2017, in one of his four new tracks released at midnight ET Wednesday. In the song, I Might Need Security, he explains the purchase.

“I bought the Chicagoist just to run you racist b**ches outta business,” Chance says in the song, which includes a backing-vocal loop throughout that repeats “f— you.”

Chicagoist.com has not published in eight months because owner Joe Ricketts, the billionaire founder of TD Ameritrade, shut down the site (along with Gothamist, DNAinfo and others) after the sites’ staffers voted to join the Writers Guild of America East as their collective-bargaining rep, according to Variety.

In a statement, Chance the Rapper said, “I’m extremely excited to be continuing the work of the Chicagoist, an integral local platform for Chicago news, events and entertainment… I look forward to relaunching it and bringing the people of Chicago an independent media outlet focused on amplifying diverse voices and content.”

Listen to Chance the Rapper’s I Might Need Security below: (explicit lyrics)

Celebrities From Chicago 17 photos Launch gallery Celebrities From Chicago 1. Jennifer Hudson 1 of 17 2. R. Kelly 2 of 17 3. Common 3 of 17 4. Lupe Fiasco 4 of 17 5. Shonda Rhimes 5 of 17 6. Bernie Mac 6 of 17 7. Minnie Riperton 7 of 17 8. Curtis Mayfield 8 of 17 9. Don Cornelius 9 of 17 10. Chaka Khan 10 of 17 11. Twista 11 of 17 12. Quincy Jones 12 of 17 13. Terrence Howard 13 of 17 14. Sherri Shepherd Source:Getty 14 of 17 15. Mr. T 15 of 17 16. Drummer Tony Williams 16 of 17 17. Craig Robinson Source:Getty 17 of 17 Skip ad Continue reading Chance The Rapper Buys Chicagoist Website, He Reveals In 1 Of 4 New Singles Celebrities From Chicago

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM