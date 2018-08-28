Gucci Mane’s Baby Mama Sues For Increase In Child Support To $20k/Month

Gucci Mane‘s baby mama is seeking a boost in his child support payments to $20,000 a month, citing his recent $1 million dollar wedding as evidence that its within his budget, reports The Blast.

The rapper reached an agreement in 2011 with Sheena Evans regarding custody and support of their son, Keitheon, who was born in 2007. Sheena was awarded primary physical custody and Gucci was granted visitation, according to the website. He was also ordered to pay $2,026 a month in child support, which was based on his monthly income of $24,000 per month at the time.

Evans filed court documents claiming a “significant change in circumstances” since they reached the 2011 deal. She says their son needs a caregiver to watch him throughout the day and she can’t afford to hire one. As a result, she is unable to work or go to school at the moment.

Evans also argues that since Gucci Mane was released from prison in 2016, he has thrived in music, movies, and his business ventures, including a reality show on BET. She also takes issue with his spending habits, including splurges on fine jewelry and spending in excess of $1 million for his wedding.

Sheena is demanding at least $20,000 a month from her ex and wants him to have to take out a $5 million life insurance policy. She is also asking for $15,000 in attorney fees.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM