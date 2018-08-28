Gucci Mane‘s baby mama is seeking a boost in his child support payments to $20,000 a month, citing his recent $1 million dollar wedding as evidence that its within his budget, reports The Blast.
The rapper reached an agreement in 2011 with Sheena Evans regarding custody and support of their son, Keitheon, who was born in 2007. Sheena was awarded primary physical custody and Gucci was granted visitation, according to the website. He was also ordered to pay $2,026 a month in child support, which was based on his monthly income of $24,000 per month at the time.
Evans filed court documents claiming a “significant change in circumstances” since they reached the 2011 deal. She says their son needs a caregiver to watch him throughout the day and she can’t afford to hire one. As a result, she is unable to work or go to school at the moment.
Evans also argues that since Gucci Mane was released from prison in 2016, he has thrived in music, movies, and his business ventures, including a reality show on BET. She also takes issue with his spending habits, including splurges on fine jewelry and spending in excess of $1 million for his wedding.
Sheena is demanding at least $20,000 a month from her ex and wants him to have to take out a $5 million life insurance policy. She is also asking for $15,000 in attorney fees.
5 thoughts on “Gucci Mane’s Baby Mama Sues For Increase In Child Support To $20k/Month”
I’m confused? This child is now 11 years old. Born in 2007. Is he special needs? Why can’t she afford a caregiver – but seriously he’s 11!!! He can stay at home by himself and should be in school all day – LEAVING her plenty of time to get a job and go to school herself. Does she have other younger kids? If so is this where she thinks Gucci should pay because she chose to have other children. And if that is the case where (is)are that/their father(s)??? Again – he is 11 years old. This is sad. Hope he fights for what is reasonable. But seriously it is Child Support not Baby Mama support – GET A JOB!!!
bitter baby momma
Can’t spell College.
I guess these women do not know how to get a job. Invest in a College!!! Can some of them spell College.
What damn baby needs 20K a month to live on?
These “baby Mama’s” are being ridiculous with their $$$$ demands!!!!!!
How about the baby’s Mama getting up off her lazy ass and finding employment.
This is exactly what is WRONG with our community–always wanting to LIVE LARGE off of someone else’s $$$$$$$.
Now, if the baby Mama were to take the $20K and invest it in a college account for the child, that would be a more positive move!!!!!!!!!!!!!