Snoop Dogg To Publish First Cookbook This Fall

Snoop Dogg is taking a page out of his home girl Martha Stewart’s playbook.

This fall, the rapper will release his first cookbook, titled From Crook to Cook, featuring “50 recipes straight from his own collection … [including] OG staples like Baked Mac & Cheese and Fried Bologna Sandwiches with Chips, and new takes on classic weeknight faves like Soft Flour Tacos and Easy Orange Chicken,” according to publisher Chronicle Books’ website.

Many of these concoctions were made by Snoop and guests on his Emmy-nominated VH1 series Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.

The Guardian points out that despite the rapper’s much-publicized love of all things weed-related, all the featured recipes are “cannabis-free.”

From Crook to Cook will be published on Oct. 23.