CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Nicki Minaj Hilariously Memed For Blaming Chart Loss To Travis Scott On Kylie Jenner And Baby Stormi

Leave a comment

(PR Photos)

Undone by her new album Queen coming in second to Travis Scott’s two-week-old Astroworld on Billboard this week, Nicki Minaj has decided that his one-slot victory was the result of an unfair assist from his girlfriend Kylie Jenner and their 6-month-old daughter Stormi.

Nicki points to Kylie’s post three days earlier where she shared Travis’ tour art with the caption, “me and storm ready for tour. shop.travisscott.com.” Nicki claims Travis sold more than 50,000 units off Kylie’s post, spiking his overall album sales.

me and storm ready for tour 🎪♥️ shop.travisscott.com

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

 

Minaj then tweeted, “He knows he doesn’t have the number 1 album this week.” She added: “I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing.”

Needless to say, Nicki became the subject of hilarious memes for bringing a 6-month-old child into the conversation

18 Booty & Boobylicious Pictures Of Nicki Minaj’s “The Pinkprint Tour”
11 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Kylie Jenner , Nicki Minaj , travis scott

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close