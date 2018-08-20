Nicki Minaj Hilariously Memed For Blaming Chart Loss To Travis Scott On Kylie Jenner And Baby Stormi

Undone by her new album Queen coming in second to Travis Scott’s two-week-old Astroworld on Billboard this week, Nicki Minaj has decided that his one-slot victory was the result of an unfair assist from his girlfriend Kylie Jenner and their 6-month-old daughter Stormi.
Nicki points to Kylie’s post three days earlier where she shared Travis’ tour art with the caption, “me and storm ready for tour. shop.travisscott.com.” Nicki claims Travis sold more than 50,000 units off Kylie’s post, spiking his overall album sales.
Minaj then tweeted, “He knows he doesn’t have the number 1 album this week.” She added: “I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing.”
Needless to say, Nicki became the subject of hilarious memes for bringing a 6-month-old child into the conversation
