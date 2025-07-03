‘No One Should Have to Go Through This’: Venus Williams On Fibroids & Fighting To Be Heard

Source: WWD / Getty

Venus Williams has always been a powerhouse on the court. But her latest win isn’t about titles – it’s about telling the truth and reclaiming her health.

In a recent exclusive interview with the TODAY Show, Venus Williams’ fibroid journey takes center stage. While the world watched her dominate in tennis, the seven-time Grand Slam winner battled with the condition for years.

On July 3, Venus revealed that for most of her life, doctors dismissed her extreme period pain, nausea, and anemia. She knew she had fibroids, but nobody explained how deeply they were affecting her health and performance.

“I was outraged that I didn’t know this was possible,” she said. “No one should have to go through this.”

She described suffering in silence. The champ layered clothes to hide bleeding, often threw up from cramps, and laid on locker room floors during tournaments.

But she kept playing. “I did not wave the white flag. It is not a thing for me,” she said.

Venus Williams’ fibroids experience is all too familiar for Black women. Fibroids disproportionately impact us, and too often, our pain is minimized or ignored. Her story mirrors a larger issue where even world-class athletes are left unheard.

Venus shared that some health care professionals said her condition was “natural birth control.” Another doctor brushed off her symptoms as “part of aging.”

What finally prompted her to seek care was a social media post that read, “You don’t have to live like this.” That moment of recognition led her to NYU Langone’s Center for Fibroid Care, where she was diagnosed correctly and underwent a successful myomectomy.

Despite years of misdiagnosis and medical gaslighting, Venus is using her voice now to speak directly to women who may be suffering in silence. “Hopefully, someone will see this interview and say, ‘I can get help. I don’t have to live this way,'” she said.

Venus may be known for her backhands and forehands, but this time, it’s her honesty that’s hitting the hardest. Read the full interview at TODAY.com.

‘No One Should Have to Go Through This’: Venus Williams On Fibroids & Fighting To Be Heard was originally published on hellobeautiful.com