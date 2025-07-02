Diddy has been found “Not Guilty” on three out of five charges in the high-profile sex trafficking case that has captivated the nation for the last seven weeks. A jury acquitted Diddy of racketeering and conspiracy, sex trafficking for Cassie Ventura and Jane Doe. He was found guilty of the Mann Act, which prohibits the transportation of women across state lines for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery.

The scene outside the courthouse is a combination of the Combs’ family and friends, journalists, spectators, supporters, and protestors who have gathered around the U.S. federal court where the verdict just came down. Diddy’s legal team has put in a request for the disgraced mogul to be released on bail to spend time at home while he awaits sentencing.

Social media erupted with the reactions. While some have called it a sad day for survivors of sexual and domestic violence, others expressed that the prosecution didn’t prove their case.

Diddy Trial

Cassie Ventura’s legal team released a statement, calling her courageous. Her testimony led to Diddy being held accountable for at least one charge.

“This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023,” Douglas H. Wigdor said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution.”

Armon Wiggins was outside the courthouse to capture reactions from fellow journalists and non-traditional media, who emerged as prime sources in the entertainment trial.

Reactions to the verdict are polarized, but the vast majority of commentary is centered around the misunderstanding of the RICO charge and Jane Doe’s testimony. Keep scrolling for images outside the courthouse during the Diddy trial.

1. The Diddy Trial: In Pictures Source:Getty People react outside federal court as verdicts are announced during Sean Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial at Manhattan Federal Court on July 2, 2025 in New York City. Combs has been acquitted of the most serious charges in his case, but was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

2. The Diddy Trial: In Pictures Source:Getty A Combs fan wears a pin in support of him while outside the courthouse. The scene outside the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse for the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial.

3. The Diddy Trial: In Pictures Source:Getty Members of the organization Ultraviolet advocate for survivors outside the Sean Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial at Manhattan Federal Court on June 27, 2025 in New York City. Defense attorneys will begin their closing arguments today, “followed by a prosecution rebuttal argument” after the prosecution and defense resting their cases earlier this week. “Then, Judge Arun Subramanian will instruct jurors on the law before deliberations begin”. Some of the charges have been dropped and others have been downgraded, in an effort to streamline the case at the behest of Judge Arun Subramanian. Combs, 55, faces up to life in prison if convicted on charges, which include allegations of threats, arson, violence, and drug-fueled sex parties referred to as “freak offs.”

4. The Diddy Trial: In Pictures Source:Getty Attorney Brian Steel exits the Sean Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial at Manhattan Federal Court on June 27, 2025 in New York City. Defense attorneys will begin their closing arguments today, “followed by a prosecution rebuttal argument” after the prosecution and defense resting their cases earlier this week. “Then, Judge Arun Subramanian will instruct jurors next week on the law before deliberations begin”. Some of the charges have been dropped and others have been downgraded, in an effort to streamline the case at the behest of Judge Arun Subramanian. Combs, 55, faces up to life in prison if convicted on charges, which include allegations of threats, arson, violence, and drug-fueled sex parties referred to as “freak offs.”

5. The Diddy Trial: In Pictures Source:Getty Holly Baird, representative for Sean Combs, exits his sex trafficking and racketeering trial at Manhattan Federal Court on June 27, 2025 in New York City. Defense attorneys will begin their closing arguments today, “followed by a prosecution rebuttal argument” after the prosecution and defense resting their cases earlier this week. “Then, Judge Arun Subramanian will instruct jurors next week on the law before deliberations begin”. Some of the charges have been dropped and others have been downgraded, in an effort to streamline the case at the behest of Judge Arun Subramanian. Combs, 55, faces up to life in prison if convicted on charges, which include allegations of threats, arson, violence, and drug-fueled sex parties referred to as “freak offs.”

6. The Diddy Trial: In Pictures Source:Getty People try to get a view and record and photograph Sean Combs’ family as they leave the courthouse at the end of the day. The scene outside the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse for the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial.

7. The Diddy Trial: In Pictures Source:Getty Attorney arrives for Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial at Manhattan Federal Court on June 30, 2025 in New York City. A jury will commence deliberating in Combs’ trial after being given instructions on the law by Judge Arun Subramanian. Some of the charges have been dropped and others have been downgraded, in an effort to streamline the case. Combs faces a sentence that could extend to life in prison if convicted and has pleaded not guilty.

8. The Diddy Trial: In Pictures Source:Getty Journalist Touré arrives for Sean “Diddy” Combssex trafficking and racketeering trial at Manhattan Federal Court on June 30, 2025 in New York City. A jury will commence deliberating in Combs trial after being given instructions on the law by Judge Arun Subramanian. Some of the charges have been dropped and others have been downgraded, in an effort to streamline the case. Combs faces a sentence that could extend to life in prison if convicted and has pleaded not guilty.

9. The Diddy Trial: In Pictures Source:Getty Marc Agnifilo, attorney for Sean “Diddy” Combs, arrives at federal court as jury begins deliberations in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial on June 30, 2025, in New York City. On June 30, Judge Arun Subramanian will instruct jurors on how to apply the law to the evidence for their deliberations. Then, 12 New Yorkers will determine Combs’s future. Combs, the 55-year-old music mogul who faces upwards of life in prison if convicted on charges including racketeering and sex trafficking.

10. The Diddy Trial: In Pictures Source:Getty Lila Combs and Chance Combs depart the courthouse during the Sean Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial at Manhattan Federal Court on July 2, 2025 in New York City. The jury has reached verdicts on all counts in the case.

11. The Diddy Trial: In Pictures Source:Getty People react outside federal court as verdicts are announced during Sean Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial at Manhattan Federal Court on July 2, 2025 in New York City. The jury has reached verdicts on all counts in the case.

12. The Diddy Trial: In Pictures Source:Getty People react outside federal court as verdicts are announced during Sean Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial at Manhattan Federal Court on July 2, 2025 in New York City. Combs has been acquitted of the most serious charges in his case, but was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

13. The Diddy Trial: In Pictures Source:Getty Janice Combs (R) and Chance Combs react as they leave federal court after verdicts were announced during Sean Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial at Manhattan Federal Court on July 2, 2025 in New York City. Combs has been acquitted of the most serious charges in his case, but was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

14. The Diddy Trial: In Pictures Source:Getty Janice Combs, mother of Sean “Diddy” Combs, King Combs and Justin Combs, sons of Sean “Diddy” Combs, depart federal court as jury continues deliberations in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial on July 1, 2025, in New York City. Jurors on June 30 started deliberating on whether Sean “Diddy” Combs used his celebrity, wealth and business empire to set up a decades-long criminal ring that allegedly saw him force women into drug-fueled sexual performances with escorts. After the judge completed his instructions, the jury in New York began the task of weighing evidence from phone and financial records, and 34 people who testified against Combs over the past seven weeks.

15. The Diddy Trial: In Pictures Source:Getty Quincy Brown, son of Sean “Diddy” Combs’, walks out during a recess of Comb’s sex trafficking and racketeering trial on July 01, 2025 in New York City. The jury continues deliberating in Combs trial after being given instructions on the law by Judge Arun Subramanian. Some of the charges have been dropped and others have been downgraded, in an effort to streamline the case. Combs faces a sentence that could extend to life in prison if convicted and has pleaded not guilty.

16. The Diddy Trial: In Pictures Source:Getty King Combs (L), son of Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Quincy Brown (R), stepson of Sean “Diddy” Combs, arrive at a federal court as jury continues deliberations in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial on July 1, 2025, in New York City. A jury has reached a partial verdict in the sex trafficking trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs but has been unable to agree on the most serious charge facing the music mogul — racketeering, US media reported on July 1, 2025.

17. The Diddy Trial: In Pictures Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 01: Sarah Chapman, a former partner of Sean “Diddy” Combs, leaves Manhattan Federal Court after court adjourned for Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial on July 01, 2025 in New York City. The jury will continue deliberating in Combs’ trial after reaching a verdict on the two counts each of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, but were deadlocked on a decision on racketeering conspiracy. Combs faces a sentence that could extend to life in prison if convicted and has pleaded not guilty.

18. The Diddy Trial: In Pictures Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 02: Stephanie Rao, Justin Combs, Quincy Taylor Brown and Chance Combs arrive at the Sean Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial at Manhattan Federal Court on July 2, 2025 in New York City. The jury continues deliberation on the final verdict of racketeering conspiracy in Combs’ trial after reaching a verdict yesterday on the four other counts, two each of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs faces a sentence that could extend to life in prison if convicted and has pleaded not guilty.

19. The Diddy Trial: In Pictures Source:Getty King Combs (R), son of Sean “Diddy” Combs (R), departs at Manhattan’s Federal Court as jury continues deliberations in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial on July 2, 2025, in New York City. Jurors in the trial of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs head back into deliberations Wednesday, aiming to reach a unanimous decision on the case’s most serious charge of leading a criminal organization.

20. The Diddy Trial: In Pictures Source:Getty Family members of Sean “Diddy” Combs, departs at Manhattan’s Federal Court as jury continues deliberations in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial on July 2, 2025, in New York City. Jurors in the trial of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs head back into deliberations Wednesday, aiming to reach a unanimous decision on the case’s most serious charge of leading a criminal organization.

21. The Diddy Trial: In Pictures Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 2: Lila Combs and Chance Combs depart the courthouse during the Sean Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial at Manhattan Federal Court on July 2, 2025 in New York City. The jury has reached verdicts on all counts in the case.

22. The Diddy Trial: In Pictures Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 2: People react outside federal court as verdicts are announced during Sean Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial at Manhattan Federal Court on July 2, 2025 in New York City. The jury has reached verdicts on all counts in the case.

23. The Diddy Trial: In Pictures Source:Getty King Combs leave the Sean Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial at Manhattan Federal Court on June 27, 2025 in New York City. Defense attorneys will begin their closing arguments today, “followed by a prosecution rebuttal argument” after the prosecution and defense resting their cases earlier this week. “Then, Judge Arun Subramanian will instruct jurors on the law before deliberations begin”. Some of the charges have been dropped and others have been downgraded, in an effort to streamline the case at the behest of Judge Arun Subramanian. Combs, 55, faces up to life in prison if convicted on charges, which include allegations of threats, arson, violence, and drug-fueled sex parties referred to as “freak offs.”

24. The Diddy Trial: In Pictures Source:Getty (L-R) D’Lila Combs, Jessie Combs, and Chance Combs depart federal court as jury begins deliberations in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial on June 30, 2025, in New York City. Jurors on Monday started deliberating on whether Sean “Diddy” Combs used his celebrity, wealth and business empire to set up a decades-long criminal ring that allegedly saw him force women into drug-fueled sexual performances with escorts. After the judge completed his instructions, the jury in New York began the task of weighing evidence from phone and financial records, and 34 people who testified against Combs over the past seven weeks.

25. The Diddy Trial: In Pictures Source:Getty Diddy’s close friend Charlucci Finney is seen after Combs’ sex trafficking case in a Manhattan Federal Court, New York City, United States, on July 02, 2025.