“A Different World” Revival Begins Filming at Clark Atlanta University

A cultural reset is in motion—A Different World is officially making its return, and this time, it’s not just a trip down memory lane.

Netflix has begun filming the pilot for the long-anticipated sequel to the iconic sitcom, and they’re doing it in the heart of HBCU culture—on the campus of Clark Atlanta University.

The original series, which aired from 1987 to 1993, was more than just a spin-off of The Cosby Show.

It became a defining force in pop culture, reshaping how the world viewed Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Through the halls of the fictional Hillman College, the show tackled real-life issues—racism, relationships, class, activism, and self-identity—all while celebrating Black excellence and higher education.

Now, more than 30 years later, that legacy is being reignited for a new generation.

This reboot isn’t just about nostalgia—it’s about relevance.

By choosing Clark Atlanta University as the filming location, the show is grounding itself in real-time HBCU experiences.

The city of Atlanta—often dubbed the “Black Mecca”—is already home to an active network of HBCUs, culture-shifting creatives, and social impact movements.

Filming on a living, breathing campus is a direct acknowledgment that HBCUs are not relics of the past but incubators of innovation, style, leadership, and cultural influence.

While plot details are still under wraps, fans can expect fresh faces and new storylines that speak to today’s world—mental health, social media, gender politics, student activism, and the ever-evolving Black identity.

The revival promises to reflect the vibrant, complex reality of Black student life in 2025 while paying homage to the spirit that made the original series so beloved.

