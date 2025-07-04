Listen Live
Famous People Who Attended Tuskegee University

Tuskegee University has been home to many notable alumni since it was first founded on July 4, 1881, including these 20 famous faces.

Published on July 4, 2025

50th NAACP Image Awards - Press Room
Rich Fury

Every HBCU has a rich history when it comes to its origin story, but there’s something purely unique and wildly extraordinary about the rise of Tuskegee University as founded by astounding educator and civil rights pioneer, Booker T. Washington.

Although the university celebrated its 107th Founder’s Day back in March — the inaugural ceremony occurred in 1917 — TU was in fact founded as an institution 144 years ago today (July 4) on Independence Day 1881.

RELATED: Famous People Who Attended Tennessee State University

Tuskegee University has gone through a few name changes since its inception, starting off as an institution specifically for educators in the form of Tuskegee Normal School for Colored Teachers until 1891. Then it became the Tuskegee Normal and Industrial Institute until 1937, followed by the shortened and simple Tuskegee Institute and finally Tuskegee University after achieving its university status in 1985. Washington, who led with the utmost pride, dedication and tenacity up until his premature death at the age of 59 due to high blood pressure, was preceded by equally dedicated principals in the form of Dr. Robert Russa Moton (1915 – 1935), Dr. Frederick Douglass Patterson (1935 – 1953), Dr. Luther Hilton Foster Jr. (1953 – 1981), Dr. Benjamin Franklin Payton (1981 – 2010), Interim President Dr. Charlotte P. Morris (August 2010 – October 2010; July 2017 – June 2018), Dr. Gilbert L. Rochon (2010 – 2013), Interim President Dr. Matthew Jenkins (2013 – 2014), Dr. Brian Johnson (2014 – 2017), first female president Dr. Lily D. McNair (2018 – 2021), Dr. Charlotte P. Morris (2021 – 2024) and current president Dr. Mark A. Brown who was appointed exactly one year ago in July 2024.

With such a strong culture of education at TU, it comes as no surprise that so many melanated folk would be vying to attend over the past century-and-a-half. Of those who’ve since graduated, a handful have gone on become stars in their own right while also carrying the Tuskegee pride in their journeys. Would you believe our very own founder, Tom Joyner, is a proud TU alumni?! He even spoke at their 2011 commencement ceremony, speaking words of wisdom to the 500 graduates at the time by stating, “A lot of people are educated, but won’t offer a hand to serve others. They’re worth a lot of money … but not worth anything if they don’t serve.” During his welcoming address for their virtual Homecoming in 2020, he helped drive that same love to inspire future TU alumni in their academics and beyond.

Of course, you can’t forget about the most famous Tuskegee alumni and hometown native, GRAMMY and Oscar-winning R&B icon Lionel Ritchie. Not only did he name his latest album after the love for his city with 2012’s Tuskegee, the 76-year-old Motown legend also introduced a whole recreational facility in front of the gates of TU last year with Hello Park (seen above), named after his classic chart-topping single from the 1983 sophomore album, Can’t Slow Down.

The alumni love doesn’t stop with those two by a long shot. Many famous faces from past to present can claim the school as their institution for higher learning, and below you’ll find 20 that show just how special it is to call yourself a member of this prestigious family.

Keep scrolling to see 20 notable public figures who attended Tuskegee University:


Booker T. Washington (1856 – 1915) – Author / Educator / Tuskegee University Founder



Tom Joyner – Radio Icon / Founder, Black America Web


Alice Coachman (1923 – 2014) – American Athlete, high jump / First Black woman to win an Olympic gold medal


David Wilson – President Of Morgan State University


Herbert Carter (1919 – 2012) – Tuskegee Airmen Pilot


Roy Lee Jackson – MLB Baseball Pitcher


Amelia Boynton Robinson (1905 – 2015) – Civil Rights Activist


Frank Walker – NFL Football Cornerback


Lionel Richie – Musician


Daniel “Chappie” James Jr. (1920 – 1978) – United States Air Force Fighter Pilot / First African American four-star general


Thomas McClary – Musician, The Commodores


Chokwe Antar Lumumba – 53rd Mayor of Jackson, Mississippi


Bettye Washington Greene (1935 – 1995) – American Chemist / First Black female Ph.D. chemist to work in a professional position at Dow Inc.


Ray Nagin Jr. – 60th Mayor of New Orleans, Louisiana


Eunice Rivers Laurie (1899–1986) – Pioneering Nurse in the Tuskegee Syphilis Study


Danielle Spencer – Child Actress, What’s Happening!! / Veterinarian


Ken Howell (1960 – 2018) – MLB Baseball Pitcher / Pitching Coach

Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day
Harry How


Big Bill Morganfield – Blues Guitarist / Son of Muddy Waters


Patricia Grace Smith (1947 – 2016) – FAA Associate Administrator / Pioneer of commercial spaceflight


William Sidney Pittman (1875 – 1958) – American Architect

