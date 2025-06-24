Historically Black Beaches Perfect for Your Summer Getaway

Source: Robert Abbott Sengstacke / Getty

Summer is here and may of us are planning a getaway to enjoy some fun in the sun. Whether you are planning a weekend getaway or an extended time away, you might want to consider planning your summer vacation to explore the historic Black beaches that have shaped culture, community, and summer fun for generations.

But the privilege we have today to travel wherever our heart desires wasn’t something our elders, as early as two generations back were able to do. For decades during the Jim Crow era, Black Americans were excluded from most public beaches due to segregation laws and discriminatory practices. Out of necessity and vision, Black entrepreneurs and families established beachfront communities and resorts where their culture could thrive in safety and style. These sanctuaries offered a place to swim, dance, and celebrate—free from prejudice and full of possibility.

Today, historically Black beaches stand as both reminders of a challenging past and beacons of community triumph. These sun-kissed coastlines aren’t just scenic—they’re living testaments to joy, resilience, and Black excellence. Take a deep dive into the many beaches across America that are historically black that might want to consider visiting.

American Beach, Florida

Founded in 1935, American Beach gave Black families a safe haven to enjoy sun and surf during segregation. Today, its tranquil shores and legendary sand dunes (known as “NaNa”) invite visitors to reflect, relax, and celebrate a vibrant legacy.

Bruce’s Beach, California

Bruce’s Beach in Manhattan Beach stands as a symbol of perseverance and justice. Once seized from Black owners in the 1920s, it was returned to descendants a century later. Stroll the park, soak up Pacific views, and honor a community’s unwavering spirit.

Highland Beach, Maryland

Nestled on the Chesapeake Bay, Highland Beach was founded in 1893 by Charles Douglass, the son of Frederick Douglass, as a bold response to discrimination. This inviting shoreline remains a refuge of Black heritage and pride, where generations gather for family reunions and cultural celebration.



Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

Oak Bluffs, Martha’s Vineyard

Oak Bluffs, on Martha’s Vineyard, is a crown jewel among Black vacation communities. From the historic “Inkwell” Beach—once a haven for Black swimmers—to Oak Bluffs’ vibrant homes and annual events, every summer sizzles with a sense of belonging and tradition.

Atlantic Beach, South Carolina

Dubbed the “Black Pearl,” Atlantic Beach holds a powerful legacy as one of the only Black-owned beach towns in the South. Home to spirited festivals and deep community roots, its sandy streets echo with music, laughter, and pride every summer.

Idlewild, Michigan

Known as “The Black Eden,” Idlewild thrived from the 1920s to the ‘60s as a legendary resort for Black entertainers, artists, and families escaping segregation. Surrounded by shimmering lakes and tall pines, it’s a tranquil escape buzzing with history and heart.

Sag Harbor, Long Island

Sag Harbor’s neighborhoods—Azurest, Ninevah, and Sag Harbor Hills—have been beloved Black havens for decades. This Hamptons retreat blends stunning shoreline, iconic summer homes, and a legacy of togetherness.

Other Notable Destinations

Chicken Bone Beach (Atlantic City, NJ) once rang out with jazz and good times as a segregated seaside space, while Freeman Park (North Carolina) and similar gathering spots keep the flame burning for Black beachgoers coast to coast.

These storied beaches stand as vibrant symbols of resilience, legacy, and cultural pride. More than just destinations, they are sanctuaries where history is honored, traditions are celebrated, and community bonds are strengthened. Visiting these shores is not only a way to enjoy summer, but also an opportunity to connect with the enduring spirit that has shaped—and continues to inspire—Black America.

