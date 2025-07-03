Listen Live
Entertainment

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist

Published on July 3, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show

close up American flag waving in the wind against sunset. outdoor background for 4th of July, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Veterans Day, Celebrate USA, American President Election

Source: asiandelight / Getty

Planning to catch a fireworks show this Independence Day?

Whether you’re heading to a park, beach, or downtown celebration, being prepared can make all the difference.

Here’s a complete list of what to bring to a July 4th fireworks show so you can enjoy the night stress-free.

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist  was originally published on b1057.com

1. Blankets or Lawn Chairs

Blankets or Lawn Chairs Source:Getty

 

Comfort is key! A large blanket or foldable chairs will give you a cozy spot to sit and relax while waiting for the fireworks to begin.

Look for chairs that are low-profile and park-friendly.

 

2. Bug Spray or Repellent

Bug Spray or Repellent Source:Getty

 

 

Mosquitoes love summer nights as much as you do.

Bring along insect repellent to keep the bugs away and avoid itching your way through the show.

 

3. Snacks and Drinks

Snacks and Drinks Source:Getty

 

Pack water bottles, juice, or your favorite soft drinks to stay hydrated. Easy snacks like popcorn, chips, and fruit make for a perfect firework-watching treat.

Check the event rules on outside food before you go!

 

4. Portable Phone Charger

Portable Phone Charger Source:Getty

 

Between snapping photos, checking traffic, or using your flashlight app, your battery might run low.

A portable charger ensures you don’t get stuck with a dead phone.

 

5. Sunscreen and Hats (If Going Early)

Sunscreen and Hats (If Going Early) Source:Getty

 

Planning to arrive early to snag a good spot?

Don’t forget sunscreen and a hat to protect yourself from the sun during the day.

 

6. Small Cooler or Tote Bag

Small Cooler or Tote Bag Source:Getty

 

Keep everything organized in a cooler or easy-to-carry tote bag.

Bonus points if it’s insulated and lightweight!

7. Patriotic Gear

Patriotic Gear Source:Getty

 

Show off your red, white, and blue! Fun extras like glow sticks, mini flags, or festive t-shirts help you get into the spirit of Independence Day.

 

8. Trash Bags or Ziplocks

Trash Bags or Ziplocks Source:Getty

 

Be respectful of your surroundings by packing out what you pack in.

Bringing a trash bag or a few ziplocks will help keep your area clean.

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
News

10 Famous Figures Who Beat RICO Charges — Including Diddy

26 Items
Pop Culture

The Diddy Trial: In Pictures

Entertainment

“A Different World” Revival Begins Filming at Clark Atlanta University

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
56 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Sports

Randy Moss Returning To ESPN Ahead of NFL Season After Cancer Battle

8 Items
Entertainment

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist

In The Water At Idlewild
Travel

Historically Black Beaches Perfect for Your Summer Getaway

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close