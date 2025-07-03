What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show
Planning to catch a fireworks show this Independence Day?
Whether you’re heading to a park, beach, or downtown celebration, being prepared can make all the difference.
Here’s a complete list of what to bring to a July 4th fireworks show so you can enjoy the night stress-free.
What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist was originally published on b1057.com
1. Blankets or Lawn ChairsSource:Getty
Comfort is key! A large blanket or foldable chairs will give you a cozy spot to sit and relax while waiting for the fireworks to begin.
Look for chairs that are low-profile and park-friendly.
2. Bug Spray or RepellentSource:Getty
Mosquitoes love summer nights as much as you do.
Bring along insect repellent to keep the bugs away and avoid itching your way through the show.
3. Snacks and DrinksSource:Getty
Pack water bottles, juice, or your favorite soft drinks to stay hydrated. Easy snacks like popcorn, chips, and fruit make for a perfect firework-watching treat.
Check the event rules on outside food before you go!
4. Portable Phone ChargerSource:Getty
Between snapping photos, checking traffic, or using your flashlight app, your battery might run low.
A portable charger ensures you don’t get stuck with a dead phone.
5. Sunscreen and Hats (If Going Early)Source:Getty
Planning to arrive early to snag a good spot?
Don’t forget sunscreen and a hat to protect yourself from the sun during the day.
6. Small Cooler or Tote BagSource:Getty
Keep everything organized in a cooler or easy-to-carry tote bag.
Bonus points if it’s insulated and lightweight!
7. Patriotic GearSource:Getty
Show off your red, white, and blue! Fun extras like glow sticks, mini flags, or festive t-shirts help you get into the spirit of Independence Day.
8. Trash Bags or ZiplocksSource:Getty
Be respectful of your surroundings by packing out what you pack in.
Bringing a trash bag or a few ziplocks will help keep your area clean.
-
