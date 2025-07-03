Randy Moss Returning To ESPN Ahead of NFL Season After Cancer Battle

Source: Jamie Squire / Getty

After stepping back from his NFL analyst role back in December, Randy Moss is poised to return to ESPN just as the 2025 NFL season gets underway.

Moss put a pause on his broadcasting career in late 2024 to give himself time to rest after undergoing surgery to remove cancer from his bile duct, which included a stint being placed in his liver.

Moss proved he was doing much better health-wise when he briefly returned to host NFL Countdown ahead of Super Bowl LIX, where the Kansas City Chiefs played the Philadelphia Eagles, but now that he’ll be back in the chair this fall, ESPN brass is grateful.

“Randy’s return on Super Bowl Sunday was an emotional lift — not just for our team but for the entire football community — and knowing he will resume his full Sunday NFL Countdown schedule, beginning in Week 1, has been the highlight of the offseason,” ESPN told The Athletic in a statement.

The Hall of Famer first revealed his health issues to his fans in December when he was spotted wearing sunglasses during an episode of NFL Countdown.

“I have some great doctors around me. I couldn’t miss the show, I wanted to be here with you guys, I feel great. But if y’all see me with these Michigan turnover glasses that I have on, it’s not being disrespectful,” Moss said. “I’m battling something.”

Support was felt around the league, including his beloved Minnesota Vikings, which shared a message of resilience on the Jumbotron ahead of a late-season game.

Days prior, Moss revealed that he had cancer and was already back home recovering after surgery and a six-day hospital stay.

“I know I told ya’ll over the last couple of weeks about me battling something internally. Your boy is a cancer survivor,” he said while seated and clutching a cane. “I just want to give a shoutout to a lot of people who really helped me pull through this.”

See how the sports community rallied around Moss below.

