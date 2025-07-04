Slim Speaks on Diddy Verdict, R&B Groups and 112’s 30th Anniversary

✕

In a candid interview on Ryan Cameron Uncensored, special guest host Slim from the iconic R&B group 112 opened up about the recent Diddy trial verdict, the state of the group, and their plans for a 30th-anniversary tour.

When asked about the Diddy trial, Slim didn’t shy away from sharing his thoughts. “It’s unfortunate what happened with Diddy,” he said. “That’s somebody people looked up to, and there was no win for any of the victims or anybody involved in the situation. It’s more like you learn something from this.” Slim emphasized the importance of reflection, adding, “Let’s get closer to God. Nothing else matters.”

Slim also addressed the legacy of 112, a group that rose to fame under Diddy’s Bad Boy Records in the 1990s. Despite challenges, including members parting ways, Slim and his cousin/bandmate Mike have kept the group’s name alive. “We’ve never cheated it, never quit from it,” Slim said. “That’s the reason why 112 is still right here, and why Live Nation is giving us this opportunity.”

Reflecting on his solo career, Slim revealed that going solo wasn’t his initial plan. “I never wanted to be solo,” he admitted. “I was put in a situation where I had to make a decision because I had bills to pay.” While he values his solo work, Slim emphasized that his heart has always been with the group. “My initial thing was always about the group,” he said, highlighting the challenges of balancing individual ambitions within a collective.

The group is gearing up for a major milestone: their 30th-anniversary tour. Starting in November, the tour will span several months, bringing fans a nostalgic celebration of their hits. “Live Nation has given us a world tour,” Slim revealed. “We’re bringing the whole world to Room 112.”

Beyond music, Slim remains active in his community. He highlighted his work with his cousin, Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett, and other notable figures like Shaquille O’Neal and Julio Jones. Together, they’ve been involved in initiatives to support youth and recreational sports. “We’re just working in the community, working with the kids,” Slim shared.

As for the future of R&B, Slim expressed hope for a resurgence of groups but acknowledged the challenges. “In a group, you have to be selfless,” he said. “If you have any selfish bone in your body, you’re going to be the cancer of the group.”

With a reflective outlook and a commitment to both music and community, Slim continues to honor 112’s legacy while looking ahead to new opportunities.

