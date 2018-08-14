Inside Her Story: ‘He’s Like A Baby Made Out Of Glass’

Originals
| 08.14.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Ebonie Baxter, mother of a 3-year-old boy who has a rare bone disease called Osteogenesis imperfects (brittle bone disease).

Little Byron’s bones are so fragile that every day activities cause bone fractures, “he’s like a baby made out of glass,” mom said. He has had over 60 fractures in his three years of life.

Byron started an infusion treatment about a week ago that is meant to strengthen his bones, and so far it seems to be working. In the past week, he has rolled onto his tummy for the first time and also lifted both of his legs. He’s scheduled to receive a second transfusion in December and then he’ll have rods put into his legs.

Little Byron has millions of Instagram “aunts and uncles,” including Cardi B and Sherri Shepherd.

“Thank you for sharing your beautiful little boy with the world, he brings so much joy,” said Sherri.

Mom said that baby Byron is, “inspiring many around the world just by being him.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

cardi b , If You Missed It , Inside Her Story , Sherri Shepherd , TJMS

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (08/04-08/10)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close