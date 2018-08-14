Inside Her Story: ‘He’s Like A Baby Made Out Of Glass’

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Ebonie Baxter, mother of a 3-year-old boy who has a rare bone disease called Osteogenesis imperfects (brittle bone disease).

Little Byron’s bones are so fragile that every day activities cause bone fractures, “he’s like a baby made out of glass,” mom said. He has had over 60 fractures in his three years of life.

Byron started an infusion treatment about a week ago that is meant to strengthen his bones, and so far it seems to be working. In the past week, he has rolled onto his tummy for the first time and also lifted both of his legs. He’s scheduled to receive a second transfusion in December and then he’ll have rods put into his legs.

Little Byron has millions of Instagram “aunts and uncles,” including Cardi B and Sherri Shepherd.

“Thank you for sharing your beautiful little boy with the world, he brings so much joy,” said Sherri.

Mom said that baby Byron is, “inspiring many around the world just by being him.”

