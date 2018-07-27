Sherri Shepherd Dishes On ‘Wild And Wackier’ New Season Of ‘Trial & Error’

Season 2 of the hit NBC comedy Trial & Error is back and “wild and crazier” than last season, comedian/actress Sherri Shepard tells EUR/Electronic Urban Report.

Shepherd plays the hilarious Anne Flatch, an assistant and head researcher for the defense team who is plagued with all sorts of ailments, weird quirks and health issues; such as facial blindness, dyslexia and alien hand syndrome. She also talks when she’s sleeping, walks backward and “faints when she sees beautiful artwork,” Sherri revealed when we spoke with her last year ahead of the season 1 premiere starring John Lithgow.

This time around, Shepherd says “Anne has more disorders,” noting that the writers “really love writing for me and finding new disorders for me. But now you’re going to be introduced to my daughter and the family life that Anne has. She’s still very trusting,” she explained. “I think Anne is the heart and soul of the show. She’s excited about this job. She’s more confident in her job now ‘cause they defended and got off the murderer (in season one) and now they have another one. So I like the fact that they have given her a lot more confidence. And it gets wilder and wackier. I was thinking it couldn’t get any crazier but it does.”

Trial & Error returned for a second season last week with a new chapter, Lady, Killer, centering on murder suspect and social maven Lavinia Peck-Foster (Kristin Chenoweth).

“Everybody is such a professional and they’re very committed to their character and they’re very specific and strategic about what they do which really makes me be specific and strategic about Anne Flatch,” said Shepherd of her co-stars.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: