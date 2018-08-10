Inside Her Story: Why Are Black Women At Higher Risk During Childbirth

Newsletter
| 08.10.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Stacy D. Stewart to talk about the dangers that Black women face during childbirth.

Stewart is president of The March Of Dimes, an organization that fights for healthy moms and babies.

Statistics show that Black women are three to four times more likely to die during child birth than white women.

Both Serena Williams and Beyonce recently shared their terrifying birth stories. Their experiences show that wealth may not make a difference at all. Stewart says, “this is an issue of race and equity and moms not having to die as a result of having a baby.”

A lot of these issues could be prevented, “there are times where black women simply aren’t treated the same way as others.”

One way to start protecting our women is to be an advocate for our family and friends when they’re in the hospital and complain of pain. We can make sure that to doctors and nurses take their concerns seriously.

Celebrity Moms We Love
15 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Beyonce , If You Missed It , Inside Her Story , Jacque Reid , Serena Williams

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close