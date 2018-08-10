Inside Her Story: Why Are Black Women At Higher Risk During Childbirth

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Stacy D. Stewart to talk about the dangers that Black women face during childbirth.

Stewart is president of The March Of Dimes, an organization that fights for healthy moms and babies.

Statistics show that Black women are three to four times more likely to die during child birth than white women.

Both Serena Williams and Beyonce recently shared their terrifying birth stories. Their experiences show that wealth may not make a difference at all. Stewart says, “this is an issue of race and equity and moms not having to die as a result of having a baby.”

A lot of these issues could be prevented, “there are times where black women simply aren’t treated the same way as others.”

One way to start protecting our women is to be an advocate for our family and friends when they’re in the hospital and complain of pain. We can make sure that to doctors and nurses take their concerns seriously.

