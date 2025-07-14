Listen Live
Elmo's X Account Hacked: Racist Posts Spark Outrage

Published on July 14, 2025

Sesame Workshop's 13th Annual Benefit Gala
Source: Paul Zimmerman / Getty

This story contains sensitive content, including profanity and racial slurs.

Now…who in the snuffleupagus would have the nerve to hack Elmo?!

The beloved Sesame Street character’s verified X (formerly Twitter) account was hacked over the weekend, leading to a series of offensive posts that shocked fans. The account, known for its uplifting and motivational content, was used to share antisemitic and racist messages, including calls for violence against Jews and references to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind Sesame Street, confirmed the breach and expressed its outrage. “Elmo’s X account was compromised by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages, including antisemitic and racist posts,” a spokesperson told Variety. The tweets, which were posted on July 13, were quickly deleted, and the account has since been secured.

Screenshots of the offensive posts circulated widely before their removal, sparking outrage among Elmo’s 650,000 followers. The incident marks a stark departure from the account’s usual tone, which often focuses on mental health awareness and positivity. Last year, Elmo’s tweet, “Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?” went viral, even prompting responses from then-President Joe Biden and Chance the Rapper.

This hacking incident comes amid broader concerns about antisemitism on the X platform. Just a week earlier, Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, faced backlash for spreading antisemitic content. Musk attributed the issue to the chatbot being “too eager to please” and susceptible to manipulation.

Sesame Workshop is actively working to ensure the security of Elmo’s account moving forward. X has not yet commented on the incident. This breach serves as a reminder of the vulnerabilities even high-profile accounts face in the digital age and the importance of robust cybersecurity measures.

