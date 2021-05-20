If someone out there is looking for their 31 bricks that washed up on a beach in Alabama, rest assured, it is in safe hands. Police in Alabama say beachgoers stumbled across the 66 pounds of cocaine, wrapped in bundles, during a Monday night outing along the shore.
The massive find has a street value of $1.2 million, according to authorities.
Surprisingly, drugs washing up on the Gulf Coast isn’t all that rare: Local police said lost cocaine floats into their area about once a year – but they’ve never come across this much at one time.
The find was reportedly handed over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and will will undergo tests in a laboratory to see if any other drugs are present. So far, no one has come forward to claim the misplaced cocaine, and Gulf Shores public information officer Sgt. Jason Woodruff says it is unlikely they will ever find the source.
“Unfortunately, we do not,” Woodruff said when asked if police have any leads on the drugs’ origins. “Almost too many scenarios to even try to speculate. This may happen once every year, but we rarely get many answers.”
Following the find, area police kept lookout on the beach in case any more drugs happened to wash ashore.
Beachgoers Stumble Upon 66 Pounds Of Cocaine On Alabama Beach was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com