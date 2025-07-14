Listen Live
Darlene McCoy-Jackson on 4th Watch: A Call to Prayer

Published on July 14, 2025

In an inspiring interview with Praise 102.5, Darlene McCoy-Jackson, host of The Nightly Spirit, shared her passion for the upcoming 4th Watch event, set to take place on July 26th at 3 a.m. at Hunger Church Atlanta in Marietta, Georgia. Known for her heartfelt ministry and dedication to prayer, McCoy-Jackson emphasized the spiritual significance of the 4th Watch hour, which spans from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m.

“God would wake me up between 3 and 6 in the morning to pray,” McCoy-Jackson explained. “The more quiet I am, the more clarity I have in that particular time. That’s when the veil is so thin between us and the voice of God.”

The 4th Watch Collective, a ministry McCoy-Jackson founded over a decade ago, is making its live return after a 12-year hiatus. The event aims to unite believers in prayer and worship, transcending denominational and cultural boundaries. “We are all members of the body of Christ,” she said. “We’re scattered puzzle pieces, and we all need each other.”

McCoy-Jackson also shared miraculous testimonies from past gatherings, including a woman who prayed during the 4th Watch for her daughter in a coma. “She said, ‘I got up for seven days praying for my daughter, and on the seventh day, she woke up,’” McCoy-Jackson recounted.

Looking ahead, the 4th Watch Collective is building momentum toward a 24-hour National Day of Prayer in 2026. “We want God on display,” she declared. “This is not just a service; this is a gathering.”

The event is free, with virtual and in-person options available. “Be up,” McCoy-Jackson urged. “Put your alarms on. If you can’t get out of bed, you can still join virtually.”

For more details, visit @4th.watchcollective on Instagram.

