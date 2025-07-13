Cloud Nine & Custom Laces: Kid Cudi Married Lola Abecassis Sartore in French Fairytale

After a whirlwind few months, Kid Cudi married his partner, fashion designer Lola Abecassis Sartore, in a romantic ceremony in the South of France. The “Pursuit of Happiness” rapper is clearly on cloud nine, having tied the knot near Sartore’s hometown in Èze at the breathtaking Cap Estel.

Sparks first flew between Cudi and Sartore in 2018. They connected at the late Virgil Abloh’s first show for Louis Vuitton. As Sartore recalled to PEOPLE, “I was working behind the scenes, and Scott was walking the runway. Our eyes met in the chaos, and there was a silent spark. After the show, Scott walked straight up and asked for my number.”

Over time, their connection blossomed, and after dating for about a year, Cudi proposed on December 28, 2023, in Kyoto, Japan. The couple kept their engagement private for a few months, only announcing it to the world via separate Instagram posts in April 2024, which also served as their official relationship debut to the public.

Their nuptials took place on Saturday, June 28. Sartore described the day as “the most perfect, flawless, peaceful day, and we want to do it all over again. Looking back, I wouldn’t change a thing.” The ceremony was officiated by the couple’s minister, Pastor Rich.

Kid Cudi Married: A Fashionable French Fairytale with Meaningful Tributes

The ceremony itself was described by Sartore as “bliss. A moment out of time where the world stopped, and it was just the two of us… It was just us and our love, and it was the purest moment.” Following the heartfelt vows, guests enjoyed a cocktail hour by the pool, a delightful dinner on the lawn, and an after-party inside the villa, where a restaurant was transformed into a “cozy” speakeasy.

Fashion was, of course, a major highlight, given Sartore’s background as a designer at Louis Vuitton and now as the head designer at ERL. The bride collaborated with her “bridesman,” Alain Paul, to design her stunning wedding dress. The gown, handmade in Paris, was composed of “60 meters total of six different custom laces.” Paul also crafted a mini version of a runway bridal style for Sartore’s after-party look. Cudi himself didn’t disappoint, collaborating with Anthony Vaccarello, creative director of Saint Laurent, for three custom outfits for the weekend: an “elegant” and “laidback” look for the welcome dinner, a classic double-breasted black suit for the ceremony, and a dazzling crystal embroidered mousseline top for the after-party.

The wedding included heartfelt tributes to Virgil Abloh, who played a significant role in their meeting. Additionally, during cocktail hour, BadBadNotGood performed – a full-circle moment as they had also played at Abloh’s first show for Louis Vuitton, where Cudi and Sartore initially met.

Adding a personal touch, Cudi serenaded his new wife with two songs from his upcoming album, which he revealed is “inspired” by their love story. This grand celebration saw family and friends, including Cudi’s daughter Vada from a previous relationship, share in the couple’s joy.

After Kid Cudi married Lola, he expressed his overwhelming happiness on Instagram, stating, “Man, I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life. A truly special day with amazing friends and loving family. I love this woman so so much, and I know she loves me in the same way. Its always a battle sayin ‘I love you more’ because she always wins that battle haha My best friend. My ride or die. To all of the fam that came thru, it was truly a pleasure having you with us on our special day.”

