MFT: Krayzie Bone Reflects On First Time Meeting Eazy-E

Krayzie Bone gives us his "My First Time" story on meeting late rap icon Eazy-E, the one who gave Bone Thugs-N-Harmony their big break.

Published on July 14, 2025

For Krayzie Bone, the first meeting with rap legend Eazy-E wasn’t just a pivotal moment—it was the spark that ignited Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s revolution in hip-hop.

The encounter took place in the heart of Cleveland, a city grappling with economic struggles yet brimming with untapped talent. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony had been hustling tirelessly in order to put their name on the map. Then Eazy-E came into the picture with Ruthless Records and changed everything.

In our latest “My First Time” story, Krayzie Bone joined us to break down the surreal-yet-life-changing moment. Eazy-E, a key pioneer of gangsta rap before his unfortunate passing in 1995, exuded a magnetic presence even from his 5′ 3″ frame. While his height might’ve taken Krayzie by surprise, it was his larger than life personality and big business moves that proved why E had such a shape on the culture. Eazy-E’s influence on Krayzie Bone and the group extended far beyond that first meeting though.

As a mentor, he offered guidance on navigating the music industry, from honing their distinctive melodic rap style to teaching them about professionalism and persistence. Eazy opened the doors of Ruthless Records to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, giving them the resources, studio time, and connections they needed to turn ambition into platinum records. He pushed the group creatively, encouraging them to embrace their unique sound and stay true to their roots, even as their fame grew.

Take a look below at Krayzie Bone reflecting on meeting the late Eazy-E in this week’s “My First Time”:

bone thugs-n-harmony Eazy-E first time interviews My First Time

