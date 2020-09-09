CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentEntertainment News

Patti Labelle & Gladys Knight To Do Verzuz Battle – Who Will Win? Take The Poll

The anticipation begins!

Philly’s own Patti Labelle will be stepping up to challenge Gladys Knight hit for hit on VERZUZ, Sunday, September 13th at 8pm EST.

 

Vote below on who you think will win!

 

 

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Music’s Most Famous Feuds
11 photos

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

Patti Labelle & Gladys Knight To Do Verzuz Battle – Who Will Win? Take The Poll  was originally published on classixphilly.com

Gladys Knight , Patti Labelle , verzuz

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Trending
Represent The Vote
Photos
Close