Patti LaBelle Sends ‘Love And Prayers’ To Fans Amid Coronavirus Fears

Patti LaBelle hit up social media to check in with her fans and thank medical workers during this COVID-19 crisis.

The music icon posted a heartfelt video on Instagram for her followers and she also praised workers at essential businesses for providing the public with basic needs, such as groceries and other necessities.

She also reminded everyone to “stay away from each other” by continuing to practice social distancing.

According to the latest COVID-19 update, there are currently 135, 138 active coronavirus cases in the US, and 2505 deaths related to the virus. Globally, there are 734,063 confirmed cases and 34,822 fatalities.

The U.S. currently has the most confirmed cases (more than Italy and China), with New York City being the hardest hit.

In related news, Patti LaBelle’s April 17 concert at the Tanger Center has been moved to Aug. 15 due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets bought for the Apr. 17 date will be honored at the rescheduled date. Tickets for the Aug. 15 concert are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

