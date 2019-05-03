First-Look At Ayesha Curry’s ‘Red Table Talk’ With Jada Pinkett Smith [Video]

”Red Table Talk” is officially back May 6 with an exciting new episode where hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris travel to North Carolina to meet the queens of the Curry dynasty!

For the premiere episode, Ayesha Curry (wife of Basketball superstar Steph Curry), his mother Sonya Curry, little sister Sydel Curry and future sister-in-law Callie Rivers, gather ’round the red table and get real about everything from anxiety issues to flirtatious female fans.

Check out a first-look clip from the episode above.

The series will roll out more than 20 new episodes on Facebook Watch, released weekly where the women explore topics such as forgiveness, self-love, divorce, race, domestic violence, adoption, and infidelity.

“I’m always looking for those topics that people are afraid to bring up,” Smith told People in January. “Those are the topics that excite me most to bring to the red table.”

Willow previously described the series as “an extension of our conversations when we’re alone and just how we are with each other naturally,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

Since its premiere in 2018, “Red Table Talk” has earned millions of views on Facebook, an Emmy nomination for Best Outstanding Informative Talk Show as well as an NAACP Image Award, per Yahoo.com

“Whether it’s empowering people to have the lives they want, or empowering people to protect the environment, we’re ensuring people have a voice,” Smith told Harper’s Bazaar in 2018.

When Jordyn Woods appeared in a one-on-one with Jada to discuss the scandal involving Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian, the March 1 interview was streamed by about 7.5 million viewers within the first 24 hours, a record for the online talk show, according to Variety.

Be sure to catch the full episode Monday at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE